Kris Kim, a 16-year-old prodigy from England, has become the youngest golfer to make the cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson since 2015. The tournament is being held at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

After scoring 3-under 68 at the CJ Cup Byron, Kim scored 4-under 67 in the second round. He now has a score of 7 under par. Kim jumped 17 positions from T53 to T36 at the end of the second day, as he managed six birdies and two bogeys in the second round.

Before Kris Kim, it was Kyle Suppa who made the cut at the 2015 Sony Open at the age of 16. Kim sealed the day by securing a birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole. Talking about his making the cut on the PGA Tour, Kris Kim said (via PGA Tour):

"To be honest it being a par 5, it's pretty helpful. But, yeah, I mean, there is always going to be nerves when you're on the cut line. I've enjoyed it so much the last couple days and being here two more days makes it so much sweeter."

Kim was also excited about the third and fourth rounds at the TPC Craig Ranch. He added:

"I'm happy. I can't wait to get started again tomorrow."

Kris Kim got a sponsor exemption to play at the 2023 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He is being guided by his mother Ji-Hyun Suh, who played on the LPGA Tour in the 1990s. Suh is Kim's swing coach. The family resides in Surrey, England.

Kris Kim's best performances

Kris Kim is ranked 464th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. He has had a splendid amateur career and has had three wins so far — the 2023 Boys' Amateur Championship, the European Boys' Individual Championship, and the McGregor Trophy.

He is also the first amateur golfer to be sponsored by the CJ Group and to sign an NIL contract with Under Armour and TaylorMade.

Let's take a look at Kris Kim's best performances in his amateur career so far:

2024 European Nations Cup - Copa Sotogrande: 51

2024 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: 15

2024 Spanish Amateur Copa S M El Rey: 54

2024 Portuguese Internacional Amateur Championship: 28

2024 The Avondale Amateur: 15

2024 Australian Men's Amateur Championship: 21

2024 Australian Master of the Amateurs: 7

2023 South Beach International Amateur: 126

2023 Junior Ryder Cup: Participant

2023 The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex: 40

2023 The Jacques Leglise Trophy: Participant

2023 R&A Boys Amateur Championship: 1

2023 R&A Girls' & Boys' Home Internationals: Participant

2023 European Young Masters: 8

2023 English Boys' Under 16 Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship (McGregor Trophy): 1

2023 European Boys' Team Championship, Jean-Louis Dupont Trophy: Participant

2023 English Under 18 Amateur Stroke Play Championship: 39

2023 The Amateur Championship: 65

2023 German Boys Open: 6

2023 English Men's Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship (Brabazon Trophy): 20

2023 Fairhaven Trophy: 1

Peter McEvoy Trophy: 6

2023 Internationaux de France U18 - Trophee Carlhian: 17

2023 Berkhamsted Trophy: 8

2023 Spanish Amateur Copa S M El Rey: 65

2022 Alexander Quin Invitational: 7

2022 Peter McEvoy Trophy: 43

2022 R&A Boys Amateur Championship: 5