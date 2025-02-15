172K Instagram Follower Golf Influencer has a 4-word reaction to his playing opportunities for next week

Professional golfer and social media influencer Wesley Bryan has expressed excitement about his potential participation in the upcoming Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. The tournament, which will begin on February 20 and conclude on February 23, 2025, is a notable event on the PGA Tour calendar.

Regarding his status for the Mexico Open, Bryan is currently listed as the fourth alternate. In professional golf tournaments, an alternate is a player who is next in line to participate if a spot opens up, typically due to a withdrawal. Being the fourth alternate means Bryan would need four players to withdraw before he can secure a place on the tournament field.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Bryan took to his X handle, posting a four-word message:

"4th alternate…..LET'S GO!!!!!!!!"

This exclamation reflects his readiness and optimism about the possibility of competing in the event.

Bryan, a 34-year-old from South Carolina, has made a significant impact both on the golf course and online. His Instagram account, @wesleybryangolf, boasts approximately 172,000 followers, while his X (formerly Twitter) handle, @wesleybryangolf, engages over 53,000 followers.

Together with his brother George, he co-manages the YouTube channel "Bryan Bros Golf," which has amassed over 526,000 subscribers. The channel features golf tutorials, challenges, and behind-the-scenes content, attracting a wide audience of golf enthusiasts.

In 2017, Bryan secured his first PGA Tour victory at the RBC Heritage, marking a highlight in his professional career. Despite facing injuries in recent years, he remains committed to competing at the highest level.

The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld is renowned for its challenging course and competitive field, offering players an opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage.

Beyond the tournament, Wesley Bryan's influence in the digital realm continues to grow. The "Bryan Bros Golf" YouTube channel serves as a hub for golf enthusiasts seeking both entertainment and education. The channel's content ranges from in-depth tutorials to engaging challenges, reflecting its passion for the sport and dedication to fostering a vibrant golf community.

Wesley Bryan’s golf earnings in 2024

Wesley Bryan earns money from playing golf and creating videos on YouTube. In 2024, Bryan took part in a total of 18 events and finished in the top ten on two occasions.

His best performance was at the Corales Puntacana Championship where he finished second, and the World Wide Technology Championship where he was T6 after four rounds.

Wesley and his brother George also run a YouTube channel called "Bryan Bros Golf." As of February 2025, the channel has more than 526,000 subscribers and over 79 million views. They post videos of golf matches, challenges, and trick shots.

Wesley Bryan makes money from his golf career and his popular YouTube channel. Both sources contribute significantly to his income.

