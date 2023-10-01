1999 Ryder Cup's infamous 'Battle of Brookline': Golf etiquette disrupted as golfer's wife was s*** on amid celebrating fans on field

The 1999 Ryder Cup, which took place in Brookline, Massachusetts, is famous for Team US's remarkable comeback on the final day when they came from trailing behind at 10-6 to win the Ryder Cup at 14.5-13.5.

However, the 1999 Ryder Cup, also known as the Battle of Brookline, is infamous for one incident that occurred during the singles match between Justin Leonard of the US and Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain. Olazabal is also one of the vice captains of the current European Ryder Cup team.

The match was crucial for both players, as Leonard was just half a point away from helping the US win the Ryder Cup, and Olazabal needed a win to aid the visitors.

Stunning everyone, Leonard sank a 45-foot birdie on the 17th hole. Olazabal still had a chance to win the last hole and secure victory with a birdie. However, as soon as Leonard's shot dropped in for a birdie, all his teammates entered the green and started celebrating prematurely with the golfer.

US fans, who had heckled and abused the visitors throughout the week, also joined in the celebrations, and the word "decency" lost its meaning that day. After the players were calmed, Olazabal attempted the putt shot but ended up missing the birdie, resulting in Leonard winning by 1-up and the US winning the Ryder Cup by 14.5-13.5.

Besides the players, even their wives were involved in this incident. European captain Mark James's wife, Jane James, was spat at by a child.

She was quoted as saying via Express Sports:

"It was just awful. A kid spat at me and there were lots of incidents of people telling us to go home. I would hate it if we allowed ourselves to descend to their level when the match goes to the Belfry."

Colin Montgomerie claimed that his father had left the course because he couldn't bear the amount of abuse his son had to face there. Andrew Coltart's caddy claimed that a course marshal had hidden his ball for five minutes, resulting in a stroke penalty.

Europe's vice-captain Sam Torrance criticized US players for coming in between Olazabal's putting line, which goes against the spirit of the game. He also called out Tom Lehman's behavior and termed it as disgusting.

What happened at the Ryder Cup in 1999? Scorecard explored

Here are all the results of the Ryder Cup 1999:

Day 1

Foursomes

Paul Lawrie and Colin Montgomerie (Europe) def. David Duval and Phil Mickelson (USA), 3 and 2

Sergio Garcia and Jesper Parnevik (Europe) def. Tom Lehman and Tiger Woods (USA), 2 and 1

Davis Love III and Payne Stewart (USA) halved with Padraig Harrington and Miguel Angel Jimenez (Europe)

Jeff Maggert and Hal Sutton (USA) def. Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood (Europe), 3 and 2

Sergio Garcia and Jesper Parnevik (Europe) def. Jim Furyk and Phil Mickelson (USA)

Justin Leonard and Davis Love III (USA) halved with Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie (Europe)

Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal (Europe) def. Jeff Maggert and Hal Sutton (USA), 2 and 1

Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood (Europe) def. David Duval and Tiger Woods (USA)

Day 2

Foursomes

Jeff Maggert and Hal Sutton (USA) def. Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie (Europe), 1-up

Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood (Europe) def. Jim Furyk and Mark O'Meara (USA), 3 and 2

Steve Pate and Tiger Woods (USA) def. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Padraig Harrington (Europe), 1-up

Sergio Garcia and Jesper Parnevik (Europe) def. Justin Leonard and Payne Stewart (USA), 3 and 2

Foursomes

Phil Mickelson and Tom Lehman (USA) def. Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood (Europe), 2 and 1

Sergio Garcia and Jesper Parnevik (Europe) halved with Davis Love III and David Duval (USA)

Justin Leonard and Hal Sutton (USA) halved with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal (Europe)

Paul Lawrie and Colin Montgomerie (Europe) def. Steve Pate and Tiger Woods (USA), 2 and 1

Day 3

Singles

Tom Lehman (USA) def. Lee Westwood (Europe), 3 and 2

Hal Sutton (USA) def. Darren Clarke (Europe), 4 and 2

Phil Mickelson (USA) def. Jarmo Sandelin (Europe), 4 and 3

Davis Love III (USA) def. Jean Van de Velde (Europe), 6 and 5

Tiger Woods (USA) def. Andrew Coltart (Europe), 3 and 2

David Duval (USA) def. Jesper Parnevik (Europe), 5 and 4

Padraig Harrington (Europe) def. Mark O'Meara (USA), 1-up

Steve Pate (USA) def. Miguel Angel Jimenez (Europe), 2 and 1

Justin Leonard (USA) vs. Jose Maria Olazabal (Europe) halved

Colin Montgomerie (Europe) def. Payne Stewart (USA), 1-up

Jim Furyk (USA) def. Sergio Garcia (Europe), 4 and 3

Paul Lawrie (Europe) def. Jeff Maggert (USA), 4 and 3