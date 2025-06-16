$19M-worth PGA Tour star questions USGA’s ‘casual water rule’ after Sam Burns controversy

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel questioned the casual water rule after Sam Burns was denied a free relief during the final round of the US Open 2025. He was in the lead after 54 holes at 4-under.

Ad

In the final round, on the 15th hole of Oakmont Country Club, Horschel asked the officials for free relief because of the water around. However, he was denied the relief.

Following that, golf coach Lou Stagner shared a questionable point about the casual water rule. He talked about how the weight affected the water level, writing:

"The casual water rule has always confused me. A 250 pound dude is gonna bring up way more water than a 145 pound dude. It’s the same exact conditions for both, but one might get relief because they weigh more."

Ad

Trending

Billy Horschel, who has a net worth of $19 million (via Forbes), agreed with Stagner's statement and reshared the post on X with a caption:

"Great point made here!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The USGA Rule 16.1b deals with the free relief from abnormal conditions on the greens. Per Golf Digest, free relief is granted even under the condition that the casual water affects the player's stance of play while the ball is in a dry condition. If players get to a position to take a shot and the water runs out of the fairway, they can get relief on the hole.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sam Burns was playing just one stroke from the lead when he teed it up on the 15th. However, he struggled on the hole and made a double bogey, his second one for the day, and he slipped down on the leaderboard. He then made a bogey on the 16th, followed by a birdie on the 17th, and again an unfortunate bogey on the 18th.

"It's not up to me, it's up to the rules official" – Sam Burns on ruling on 15th hole at 2025 US Open

Sam Burns played a round of 8-over 78 in the final round of the US Open, his worst of the four rounds. He slipped down six spots on the leaderboard and settled in T7.

Ad

In the post-round press conference of the major on Sunday, Burns talked about the ruling on the 15th, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"That fairway slopes left to right. That's kind of the low part of the fairway there. When I walked into it, clearly you could see water coming up. Took practice swings and it's just water splashing every single time. Called a rules official over, they disagreed.

Ad

"I looked at it again. I thought maybe I should get a second opinion. That rules official also disagreed. At the end of the day, it's not up to me, it's up to the rules official. That's kind of that," he added.

Burns started the outing with an opening round of 72 and then carded 65, followed by 69 in the third round. J.J. Spaun won the major, registering a two-stroke win over Robert MacIntyre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More