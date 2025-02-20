$19M-worth PGA Tour winner bags the 2025 Charlie Bartlett Award

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel was awarded the 2025 Charlie Bartlett Award for his constant efforts in the upliftment of society. The American golfer has actively worked through his Horschel Family Foundation, contributing to the betterment of the community.

Ad

Horschel and his wife, Brittany, run the foundation, which has collaborated with several organizations over the years, including K9s for Warriors. He has also partnered with the PGA Tour to assist those in need.

For his years of consistent effort in social causes, Horschel, who has a net worth of $19 million (via Forbes), has been honored with the Charlie Bartlett Award.

Speaking about his foundation and other noble causes, Billy Horschel said (via Golf Digest):

Ad

Trending

"When you look at your life, some people get a better shake than other people, and I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve accomplished a lot of things and I’ve been able to be successful.

"One thing my wife, Brittany, and I have talked about from the very beginning was making sure we give back and help out people who aren’t nearly as fortunate. Those values were instilled in me by my parents. We didn’t grow up with a lot of money. One thing my parents showed me was we can help other people," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Charlie Bartlett Award is given to professional golfers by the Golf Writers Association of America for their "unselfish contribution to the betterment of society." Along with Horschel's, the GWAA has announced several other awards, including the Ben Hogan Award, given to Chris Kirk, the Jim Murray Award, to Lydia Ko, and the William D. Richardson Award to Joe Louis Barrow Jr.

"I don't do it for any award" - PGA Tour's Billy Horschel on receiving the Charlie Bartlett Award

Billy Horschel opened up about winning the GWAA's Charlie Bartlett Award:

Ad

“I don’t do it for recognition. I don’t do it for any award, but for the golf writers to see that and see the effort that my wife, Brittany, and I have made means a lot.”

Several big names have previously been awarded the Bartlett Award, including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tiger Woods.

Horschel has played in six PGA Tour events in 2025. He started his campaign at The Sentry, where he finished 51st. He struggled at the Sony Open and missed the cut. He later finished T21 at The American Express and T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am but missed the cuts at the WM Phoenix Open and The Genesis Invitational.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback