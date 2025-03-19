1M YouTube subscribers Creator Classic winner comes clean about eventual exemption into a PGA Tour event

Popular YouTuber Grant Horvat won the second-ever Creator Classic last week at TPC Sawgrass. The exhibition contest was held ahead of the 2025 Players Championship.

Horvat, who has one million YouTube subscribers, recently appeared on Dan Rapaport's YouTube show 'Dan on Golf Show' where the golf analyst recaps the latest important happenings in the sport.

Rapaport asked Horvat what his reaction would be if a PGA Tour event hypothetically offered him a sponsor's exemption to play. The social media personality honestly answered that he had thought of this prospect, saying:

"I've thought about that. I don't know right now. I'd have to look within myself and I have to really see if I want to put myself back in one of those situations,"

Horvat admitted that he did not expect to win the Creator Classic. While he enjoyed the experience, he wasn't sure whether he would like to compete in a PGA Tour event.

"But, yeah, I don't know. I think that's the answer I have. I truly don't know what I would do. I think, right now, I just love doing YouTube videos. The Creator Classic happened and that was awesome - I never expected to win it. But it definitely showed me a little something, I will say, it kinda fired me up a little bit after I made that putt to win it," he added.

Fellow golf content creator Luke Kwon won the debut Creator Classic last year. He made an appearance on the Asian Tour toward the end of the 2024 season and has played in several pro events since.

"There's a big difference between me and the pros" - Creator Classic 2025 winner Grant Horvat

Grant Horvat at Creator Classic 2025 (Source: Getty)

Grant Horvat has collaborated with several top golfers from PGA Tour, LPGA Tour as well as LIV Golf. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Nelly Korda, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, and Bryson DeChambeau have joined him on the course for his YouTube videos.

Horvat's roster of collaborations is beyond admirable. He was a Divison II golfer while studying at the Palm Beach Atlantic University. The 26-year-old has competed in a PGA Tour qualifying event before the Myrtle Beach Classic and some mini-tour events in Florida, since gaining popularity as a golf content creator.

While speaking on Dan Rapaport's video recently, Horvat admitted that there was a "big difference" between his level of play and that of the pro golfers.

"There's a big difference between me and the pros. A huge, huge difference. And I think people need to realize that," he said via Golf Monthly.

"There are a lot of people who do realize that but then there are a lot who think that I could be out there (on tour). The reality is that there's a huge gap between me and the tour pros - it's giant," he added.

Two more Creator Classic events are planned for this year after the massive success of last year's edition.

