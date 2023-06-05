“1mil more than any other player” – Phil Mickelson claims he ‘overpaid’ his ex-caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay, 14% on all his earnings

Phil Mickelson claimed on Twitter that he paid his former caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, more than the average cut and added that he has financial records as evidence.

Mickelson and Mackay parted ways in 2017 after 25 years of partnership. As per reports, the golfer owed more than $900,000 to Bones, which he failed to pay for more than a decade. This resulted in Bones firing Mickelson, ending their long relationship.

A couple of days ago, Phil advised Rory McIlroy to join LIV Golf while also adding that no one would buy him for his tantrum.

After much criticism, the veteran golfer clarified that it was a joke and that he knew how good Rory was as a golfer.

You think I don’t know how good Rory is? Or that any team(except mine) would want him?

However, Phil's clarification didn't go well with everyone. One user wrote:

"Your backpedal is only rivaled by the backspin you put on wedges. Make sure to pay the vig on your way out. And, Bones too while you’re at it."

The 45-time winner on the PGA Tour didn't wait too long to respond and claimed that he had actually 'overpaid' Bones.

Phil tweeted:

"I overpaid Bones 1mil more than any other player. 14% on ALL earnings and I have the financial records to prove it. Where do you come up with such misinformation. Ask Bones. He’ll tell you too."

The partnership between Bones and Mickelson is one of the longest golfer-caddie partnerships ever. Bones joined Phil as a caddie in 1992, and together they've won 42 PGA Tour victories, including five major championships. He was also part of 11 Ryder Cups and 11 Presidents Cup triumphs.

The partnership, however, came to an end in 2017, which was termed by both as a mutual separation in their official statements.

Bones then took up the analyst job on Golf Channel, but he couldn't stay away from caddying for long as he soon joined Justin Thomas in 2018, and both have been together since then.

When will Phil Mickelson play next?

Phil Mickelson during the second round of 122nd U.S. Open Championship

Phil Mickelson will next be competing at the US Open 2023, which will take place from June 15 to June 18 at Los Angeles Country Club. The US Open remains the only major Mickelson has yet to win. He has come close to winning six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013), where he finished runner-up, but hasn't been able to cross the final hurdle once.

Phil Mickelson's most recent runner-up finish came in 2013 when he lost to Justin Rose by a two-stroke margin. Since 2013, he has not been able to make it into the top 25 of the US Open and has missed the cut three times in eight starts.

This year has been mixed to poor for the 52-year-old golfer, as he hasn't been able to win an event so far. His best finish came at the Masters Tournament, where he became the oldest runner-up in tournament history. Phil will be hoping to turn things around in the remaining season.

