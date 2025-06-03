1x DP World Tour winner overtakes LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka after maiden triumph

Nicolai von Dellingshausen has overtaken LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka after claiming his maiden DP World Tour win at the Austrian Alpine Open. The German golfer jumped over 202 spots in the OWGR to surpass the five-time major champion.

On Sunday, June 2, Dellingshausen posted a 5-under 65 in the final round to win the Austrian Alpine Open. He defeated Marcel Schneider and Kristofer Reitan by a two-stroke margin to secure his first European Tour title.

As per the latest OWGR update on Monday, June 2, Dellingshausen is now ranked 205th in the world. In contrast, Brooks Koepka slipped to 405th following his poor showing at the PGA Championship. The three-time PGA Champion missed the cut at Quail Hollow, marking his first-ever back-to-back missed cuts at the majors.

Here's a look at the top 50 ranked players in the world (As of Monday, June 2)

Scottie Scheffler – 18.4391 Rory McIlroy – 11.1893 Xander Schauffele – 7.3552 Collin Morikawa – 6.2719 Justin Thomas – 6.1168 Russell Henley – 4.9923 Sepp Straka – 4.9402 Ludvig Åberg – 4.9277 Hideki Matsuyama – 4.7667 Bryson DeChambeau – 4.3762 Maverick McNealy – 4.1573 Shane Lowry – 3.9582 Tommy Fleetwood – 3.9284 Viktor Hovland – 3.9242 Ben Griffin – 3.7551 Patrick Cantlay – 3.6191 Keegan Bradley – 3.4716 Harris English – 3.4562 Justin Rose – 3.2758 Robert MacIntyre – 3.2562 Corey Conners – 3.2292 Sungjae Im – 3.1690 Wyndham Clark – 3.0511 Tyrrell Hatton – 3.0274 Billy Horschel – 2.9653 J.J. Spaun – 2.9566 Brian Harman – 2.8883 Daniel Berger – 2.8454 Akshay Bhatia – 2.7427 Aaron Rai – 2.6863 Min Woo Lee – 2.6613 Nick Taylor – 2.6339 Sam Burns – 2.6262 Thomas Detry – 2.5846 Andrew Novak – 2.5765 Taylor Pendrith – 2.5361 Jason Day – 2.4979 J.T. Poston – 2.4734 Sahith Theegala – 2.4653 Tony Finau – 2.4442 Adam Scott – 2.3658 Denny McCarthy – 2.3315 Lucas Glover – 2.3290 Tom Hoge – 2.3082 Jordan Spieth – 2.2888 Max Greyserman – 2.2405 Byeong Hun An – 2.2319 Stephan Jaeger – 2.2096 Tom Kim – 2.1802 Mackenzie Hughes – 2.1411

When will Brooks Koepka play next on LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka will be back in action this week at LIV Golf Virginia 2025. The next event on the Saudi-backed circuit will be played from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Koepka was last seen competing at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after going 9-over par in two rounds. This marked his second consecutive missed cut at a major, following his early exit at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka has played seven LIV Golf events this season and has posted two top-10 finishes. He finished solo runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore, but it has been nearly three months since his last top-10 result.

