1x DP World Tour winner overtakes LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka after maiden triumph

Nicolai von Dellingshausen has overtaken LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka after claiming his maiden DP World Tour win at the Austrian Alpine Open. The German golfer jumped over 202 spots in the OWGR to surpass the five-time major champion.
On Sunday, June 2, Dellingshausen posted a 5-under 65 in the final round to win the Austrian Alpine Open. He defeated Marcel Schneider and Kristofer Reitan by a two-stroke margin to secure his first European Tour title.
As per the latest OWGR update on Monday, June 2, Dellingshausen is now ranked 205th in the world. In contrast, Brooks Koepka slipped to 405th following his poor showing at the PGA Championship. The three-time PGA Champion missed the cut at Quail Hollow, marking his first-ever back-to-back missed cuts at the majors.
Here's a look at the top 50 ranked players in the world (As of Monday, June 2)
- Scottie Scheffler – 18.4391
- Rory McIlroy – 11.1893
- Xander Schauffele – 7.3552
- Collin Morikawa – 6.2719
- Justin Thomas – 6.1168
- Russell Henley – 4.9923
- Sepp Straka – 4.9402
- Ludvig Åberg – 4.9277
- Hideki Matsuyama – 4.7667
- Bryson DeChambeau – 4.3762
- Maverick McNealy – 4.1573
- Shane Lowry – 3.9582
- Tommy Fleetwood – 3.9284
- Viktor Hovland – 3.9242
- Ben Griffin – 3.7551
- Patrick Cantlay – 3.6191
- Keegan Bradley – 3.4716
- Harris English – 3.4562
- Justin Rose – 3.2758
- Robert MacIntyre – 3.2562
- Corey Conners – 3.2292
- Sungjae Im – 3.1690
- Wyndham Clark – 3.0511
- Tyrrell Hatton – 3.0274
- Billy Horschel – 2.9653
- J.J. Spaun – 2.9566
- Brian Harman – 2.8883
- Daniel Berger – 2.8454
- Akshay Bhatia – 2.7427
- Aaron Rai – 2.6863
- Min Woo Lee – 2.6613
- Nick Taylor – 2.6339
- Sam Burns – 2.6262
- Thomas Detry – 2.5846
- Andrew Novak – 2.5765
- Taylor Pendrith – 2.5361
- Jason Day – 2.4979
- J.T. Poston – 2.4734
- Sahith Theegala – 2.4653
- Tony Finau – 2.4442
- Adam Scott – 2.3658
- Denny McCarthy – 2.3315
- Lucas Glover – 2.3290
- Tom Hoge – 2.3082
- Jordan Spieth – 2.2888
- Max Greyserman – 2.2405
- Byeong Hun An – 2.2319
- Stephan Jaeger – 2.2096
- Tom Kim – 2.1802
- Mackenzie Hughes – 2.1411
When will Brooks Koepka play next on LIV Golf?
Brooks Koepka will be back in action this week at LIV Golf Virginia 2025. The next event on the Saudi-backed circuit will be played from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.
Koepka was last seen competing at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after going 9-over par in two rounds. This marked his second consecutive missed cut at a major, following his early exit at Augusta National.
Brooks Koepka has played seven LIV Golf events this season and has posted two top-10 finishes. He finished solo runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore, but it has been nearly three months since his last top-10 result.