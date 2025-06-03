  • home icon
  1x DP World Tour winner overtakes LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka after maiden triumph

1x DP World Tour winner overtakes LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka after maiden triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 03, 2025 02:40 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - First Round - Source: Imagn
Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Miami (Image Source: Imagn)

Nicolai von Dellingshausen has overtaken LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka after claiming his maiden DP World Tour win at the Austrian Alpine Open. The German golfer jumped over 202 spots in the OWGR to surpass the five-time major champion.

On Sunday, June 2, Dellingshausen posted a 5-under 65 in the final round to win the Austrian Alpine Open. He defeated Marcel Schneider and Kristofer Reitan by a two-stroke margin to secure his first European Tour title.

As per the latest OWGR update on Monday, June 2, Dellingshausen is now ranked 205th in the world. In contrast, Brooks Koepka slipped to 405th following his poor showing at the PGA Championship. The three-time PGA Champion missed the cut at Quail Hollow, marking his first-ever back-to-back missed cuts at the majors.

Here's a look at the top 50 ranked players in the world (As of Monday, June 2)

  1. Scottie Scheffler – 18.4391
  2. Rory McIlroy – 11.1893
  3. Xander Schauffele – 7.3552
  4. Collin Morikawa – 6.2719
  5. Justin Thomas – 6.1168
  6. Russell Henley – 4.9923
  7. Sepp Straka – 4.9402
  8. Ludvig Åberg – 4.9277
  9. Hideki Matsuyama – 4.7667
  10. Bryson DeChambeau – 4.3762
  11. Maverick McNealy – 4.1573
  12. Shane Lowry – 3.9582
  13. Tommy Fleetwood – 3.9284
  14. Viktor Hovland – 3.9242
  15. Ben Griffin – 3.7551
  16. Patrick Cantlay – 3.6191
  17. Keegan Bradley – 3.4716
  18. Harris English – 3.4562
  19. Justin Rose – 3.2758
  20. Robert MacIntyre – 3.2562
  21. Corey Conners – 3.2292
  22. Sungjae Im – 3.1690
  23. Wyndham Clark – 3.0511
  24. Tyrrell Hatton – 3.0274
  25. Billy Horschel – 2.9653
  26. J.J. Spaun – 2.9566
  27. Brian Harman – 2.8883
  28. Daniel Berger – 2.8454
  29. Akshay Bhatia – 2.7427
  30. Aaron Rai – 2.6863
  31. Min Woo Lee – 2.6613
  32. Nick Taylor – 2.6339
  33. Sam Burns – 2.6262
  34. Thomas Detry – 2.5846
  35. Andrew Novak – 2.5765
  36. Taylor Pendrith – 2.5361
  37. Jason Day – 2.4979
  38. J.T. Poston – 2.4734
  39. Sahith Theegala – 2.4653
  40. Tony Finau – 2.4442
  41. Adam Scott – 2.3658
  42. Denny McCarthy – 2.3315
  43. Lucas Glover – 2.3290
  44. Tom Hoge – 2.3082
  45. Jordan Spieth – 2.2888
  46. Max Greyserman – 2.2405
  47. Byeong Hun An – 2.2319
  48. Stephan Jaeger – 2.2096
  49. Tom Kim – 2.1802
  50. Mackenzie Hughes – 2.1411
When will Brooks Koepka play next on LIV Golf?

Brooks Koepka will be back in action this week at LIV Golf Virginia 2025. The next event on the Saudi-backed circuit will be played from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Koepka was last seen competing at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after going 9-over par in two rounds. This marked his second consecutive missed cut at a major, following his early exit at Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka has played seven LIV Golf events this season and has posted two top-10 finishes. He finished solo runner-up at LIV Golf Singapore, but it has been nearly three months since his last top-10 result.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
