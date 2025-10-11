1x major champ laud fans despite missing the cut at Spanish Open 2025, a days after face off with Bethpage crowd

1x major winner Shane Lowry lauded fans despite missing the cut at the Spanish Open 2025. This appeared on social media days after a face-off with the Bethpage crowd. The Ryder Cup took place on US soil in 2025, and the US fans were hostile to the European players, bringing it down to personal attacks. Golfers like Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy were vocal about the outrageous behavior of those fans.

Ad

However, as Lowry played the Spanish Open this week, his reaction was different about the fans. After the golfer missed the cutline at the DP World Tour event, he shared a post on X about his playing experience at the tournament. In the post, he also applauded the fans in Madrid. His words were:

“Gutted to miss the cut but gave it my all today after a slow start. Great to spend a couple of days with Rahmbo & Ángel at their national open. National opens are the best and this week in Madrid didn’t disappoint. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support. I definitely felt the love this week.”

Ad

Trending

Shane Lowry @ShaneLowryGolf Gutted to miss the cut but gave it my all today after a slow start. Great to spend a couple of days with Rahmbo &amp; Ángel at their national open. National opens are the best and this week in Madrid didn’t disappoint. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support. I definitely

Ad

At the Ryder Cup, Lowry's reaction was different about fans, and there, he said ( via BBC):

“We knew what we were going to get coming here…It was a very tough day. Being out with Rory doesn't make it any easier. I think he's getting the brunt of it. But, look, we dealt with it very well.”

Luke Donald added:

Ad

“What I consider crossing the line is personal insults and making sounds when they are trying to hit on their backswings or very close to when they are trying to go into their routines. It's something we prepared for and I can see how well [McIlroy and Lowry] have dealt with it.”

Despite the oddities, the European Ryder Cup team won the biennial event 15-13 against the Americans.

Ad

How did Shane Lowry perform at the Spanish Open?

Shane Lowry failed to make the cut after scoring 1 over at the Spanish Open. He fired 75 in the first round of the event with one birdie on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. Followed by 68 in the second round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine.

Ad

Before the Spanish Open, Lowry played in two more DP World Tour events: the BMW PGA Championship and the Amgen Irish Open, finishing at T46 and T15, respectively, with scores of 8 under and 7 under.

Lowry also played on the PGA Tour and had a few top 10 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a second-place finish, the Truist Championship with a T2, the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a seventh-place finish, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More