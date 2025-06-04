1X Major Champion Brittany Lang joins team USA as the Assistant Captain for Solheim Cup

Team USA has officially welcomed major champion Brittany Lang as assistant captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup. Captain Angela Stanford selected Lang as her third assistant, joining Kristy McPherson and Paula Creamer on the leadership team.

Lang played in five Solheim Cups between 2009 and 2017. She was part of three victorious teams during that span. This will be her first time serving as an assistant captain.

The official Solheim Cup USA Instagram account announced her appointment.

"Welcome to the squad, Assistant Captain Brittany Lang! 5x Solheim Cup team member and major champion Brittany Lang joins the team as we look to defend our title at The 2026 Solheim Cup in The Netherlands!"

Reacting to the announcement, Lang shared her excitement in a statement to the LPGA.

"I am beyond honored and excited to be asked to be an assistant captain of the U.S. Solheim Cup Team in 2026. I've played a lot of Solheim Cups with Angela, Kristy and Paula, and I'm excited to work alongside them to lead the American Team to victory in the Netherlands next September. This is probably one of the highest honors I've had in my career. I'm excited to learn, to help and to experience the atmosphere as an assistant captain."

Lang turned pro in 2005 and earned her LPGA Tour card in 2006. She won twice on tour, including a career-defining victory at the 2016 U.S. Women’s Open, where she defeated current European captain Anna Nordqvist in a three-hole playoff.

The 2026 Solheim Cup will be held at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands, where Team USA will look to defend its title.

Brittany Lang's performance in her five victories at the Solheim Cup

Brittany Lang played in five Solheim Cups for Team USA between 2009 and 2017, helping the team win three times. In her debut at the 2009 edition held at Rich Harvest Farms, she played three matches, earned two points, and remained unbeaten with one win and two halves. In 2011, at Killeen Castle in Ireland, Lang played four matches and picked up one point with a strong 6&5 singles win over Sandra Gal, though Team USA lost overall.

Her best performance came in 2013 at Colorado Golf Club, where she won three out of four matches and secured three points. In 2015, when the Solheim Cup was held in Germany, Lang played three matches but couldn’t secure a win, managing only a half point from a fourball match alongside Gerina Piller. Despite that, the U.S. team pulled off a big comeback to win.

In her last Solheim Cup in 2017 at Des Moines, Lang won two fourball matches with Brittany Lincicome, collecting two points from three matches.

Overall, Lang played 17 matches across five Solheim Cups, finishing with seven wins, as many losses, and three ties, and earned a total of 8.5 points for Team USA.

