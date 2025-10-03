1x major winner makes big revelation about Ryder Cup captaincy - "Never got a call back"

1x major winner Stewart Cink revealed his side of the story about Ryder Cup captaincy. This year, the US Ryder Cup team was captained by Keegan Bradley, who replaced Zach Johnson, who served as the 2023 Ryder Cup US team captain. Moreover, the US Ryder Cup team has lost this edition of the international title to the Europeans under Bradley's captaincy.

Ad

Following this, Cink shared that he was interviewed for the 2025 US Ryder Cup team but never heard back from the management. He said, via The Mirror:

“I thought it went well, but I haven’t received one word since then…Never got a call back that said we’re going in another direction. All I know is at the end of the conversation it sounded like, ‘Things looks pretty good for you.’ Never heard another word…I was gutted. I thought I had a pretty good shot at it. It’s not a selfish thing, though; I want the team to be the best team it can be.

Ad

Trending

“I thought the PGA got themselves into a mess this year because Keegan was one of our top 12 players, and because he was captain, they kind of prevented him from playing. I don’t have any desire or designs to think that I will be on the next team. So, we can remove that topic right away. But I’m not that far removed from playing out there every week and the majors and even winning tournaments.”

Ad

Cink appeared in five Ryder Cup editions, in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010. He also made appearances at the Presidents Cup in 2000, 2005, 2007, and 2009.

When will major winner Stewart Cink play next?

Stewart Cink will play next at the Constellation Furyk and Friends, which will take place at the Timuquana CC from October 3 to 5. His last appearance on the 2025 PGA Tour Champions was at the PURE Insurance Championship, where he finished at T5 after scoring 8-under.

Ad

Cink's other top 10 finishes came at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, the Trophy Hassan II, the Cologuard Classic, the Hoag Classic, the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, and the Senior PGA Championship, where he finished in T8, T6, T8, T2, T6, and T4 after scoring 13-under, 3-under, 8-under, 14-under, 12-under, and 6-under, respectively.

Cink also won the Insperity Invitational and the Ally Challenge with 11-under and 15-under, respectively. He had a few more top 10 finishes that came at the Kaulig Companies Championship, the U.S. Senior Open Championship, the Boeing Classic, and the Stifel Charity Classic, finishing in third-place, second-place, second-place, and eighth-place after scoring 8-under, 10-under, 14-under, and 8-under, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More