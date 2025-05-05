1x PGA Tour champ joins Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler as sponsor exemption for Truist Championship 2025

The Truist Championship field is officially set. After some exemptions were handed out, Keith Mitchell was given the final spot in the Signature Event's field. He is not the only player to get into the field this way.

Signature Events are the top tournaments on the PGA Tour. They boast fields of the best of the best, and they're generally more challenging to get into for most golfers.

However, thanks to the invite, Mitchell, a one-time winner on the Tour, has been added to the field. He, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are all in the event thanks to a sponsor's exemption.

The decision to add players into Signature Events by way of sponsors' exemptions has been met with a little bit of controversy, but that's how Truist is handling the tournament.

Mitchell was last in action at the Corales Puntacana Championship where he tied for second. He, Jeremy Paul, Michael Thorbjornsen, Joel Dahmen, and Alejandro Tosti all tied one stroke back of Garrick Higgo.

Mitchell also withdrew from last week's CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which Scottie Scheffler dominated and won with a -31 score, but he's back in action this weekend.

Odds for Truist Championship explored

With his entry, Keith Mitchell joins a stacked field for the Truist Championship. As a Signature Event, it has some of the best golfers in the world matched up with one another, though World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is out.

Keith Mitchell will play the Truist Championship (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy is the favorite, but here are the odds according to CBS Sports:

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Sam Stevens +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Max Homa +9000

Harris English +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Tom Hoge +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Adam Scott +11000

Rickie Fowler +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Gary Woodland +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Cameron Young +12000

Chris Kirk +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Mitchell, despite his last-minute invitation to the field, is far from the longest odds. He's right in the middle of the Truist Championship field.

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More