1x PGA Tour champ joins Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler as sponsor exemption for Truist Championship 2025

The Truist Championship field is officially set. After some exemptions were handed out, Keith Mitchell was given the final spot in the Signature Event's field. He is not the only player to get into the field this way.
Signature Events are the top tournaments on the PGA Tour. They boast fields of the best of the best, and they're generally more challenging to get into for most golfers.
However, thanks to the invite, Mitchell, a one-time winner on the Tour, has been added to the field. He, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are all in the event thanks to a sponsor's exemption.
The decision to add players into Signature Events by way of sponsors' exemptions has been met with a little bit of controversy, but that's how Truist is handling the tournament.
Mitchell was last in action at the Corales Puntacana Championship where he tied for second. He, Jeremy Paul, Michael Thorbjornsen, Joel Dahmen, and Alejandro Tosti all tied one stroke back of Garrick Higgo.
Mitchell also withdrew from last week's CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which Scottie Scheffler dominated and won with a -31 score, but he's back in action this weekend.
Odds for Truist Championship explored
With his entry, Keith Mitchell joins a stacked field for the Truist Championship. As a Signature Event, it has some of the best golfers in the world matched up with one another, though World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is out.
Rory McIlroy is the favorite, but here are the odds according to CBS Sports:
- Rory McIlroy +400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Russell Henley +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Corey Conners +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Maverick McNealy +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Sam Burns +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5500
- JJ Spaun +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Davis Thompson +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Tony Finau +6000
- Michael Kim +6000
- Keith Mitchell +6000
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Justin Rose +6500
- Andrew Novak +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- Brian Harman +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Stephan Jaeger +9000
- Sam Stevens +9000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Max Homa +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
- Max Greyserman +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000
- Tom Hoge +11000
- Ryan Gerard +11000
- Jacob Bridgeman +11000
- Adam Scott +11000
- Rickie Fowler +12000
- Nick Taylor +12000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
- Gary Woodland +12000
- Eric Cole +12000
- Cameron Young +12000
- Chris Kirk +15000
- Austin Eckroat +15000
Mitchell, despite his last-minute invitation to the field, is far from the longest odds. He's right in the middle of the Truist Championship field.