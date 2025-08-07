1x PGA Tour winner among LIV Golf Duels competitors in Chicago

One-time PGA Tour winner Wesley Bryan is among Chicago's LIV Golf Duels competitors. The Final Duels of 2025 will take place amid the Chicago tournament, and the content creators will appear there on Friday, August 8. The Final Duels are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. CST at Bolingbrook Golf Club.The creator list includes Chaz, George Bryan, Alexis Miestowski, Hunter Nugent, Sydney Raye, Marissa Wenzler, and Mason Nutt. Added to them, Wesley Bryan will also join the group. LIV Golf’s X page shared a post regarding the LIV Golf Duels. Bryan played three PGA Tour tournaments in 2025, including the Puerto Rico Open, the Farmers Insurance Open, and The American Express, where he landed at a missed cut, T25, and missed cut after scoring 2-under, even-par, and 1-over, respectively.After the Chicago tournament, the LIV Golf league has two more tournaments: the LIV Golf Indianapolis and the LIV Golf Michigan, which will take place at Chatham Hills in the USA and Cardinal at Saint John’s in the USA, respectively.What did defending champion Jon Rahm say before playing at the LIV Golf Chicago? Jon Rahm joined the pre-tournament press conference before the LIV Golf Chicago tournament started. He was asked about his game plan since the LIV season was almost ending, and Rahm stood second in the individual standings. The Spaniard replied:“I don't think my mindset would be any secret. Joaquín has been playing really good, as have many players who are also behind me in the rankings. The only thing left to do this year is to get a win, and I think for there to be a realistic chance of winning it all again starts with a win here, obviously combined with Joaquín maybe not having a great week.I definitely need that to go into next week with a realistic chance and hopefully have another showdown again on the last event.”“I think the format change, allowing all four scores to count all three days was something that I thought would be very beneficial for us, the second I knew we were going to add Tom McKibbin to the team, somebody that was relatively unknown to almost everybody at LIV, who now is not, knowing how good he was, obviously Tyrrell doing Tyrrell things,” he added.Rahm last played at the LIV Golf UK event and finished at T5. Before that, he also appeared at the LIV Golf Andalucía and the LIV Golf Dallas to finish in second place and T11 with 7-under and 3-under, respectively. Rahm also had a T2 finish at the LIV Golf Riyadh, scoring 15-under.