1x PGA Tour winner calls for 'token of appreciation' from rivals after pushing the cut line at Rocket Classic 2025  

1x PGA Tour winner Michael Kim called for appreciation from his rivals at the 2025 Rocket Classic. Kim is playing at the PGA Tour’s current stop at Detroit Golf Club this week, and the golfer successfully surpassed the cutline on Friday.

Following that, he took to X to share about his achievement and called for appreciation from his PGA Tour associates. He captioned it, writing:

“If any of these players are wondering, my locker is wayyy in the back right corner. A token of appreciation for my 3 putt on the last hole to push the cut to -6 will be much appreciated”

Kim finished at T65 along with Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia, and others. The golfer scored 6 under in total after firing 67 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and two birdies on the back nine. In the second round, the golfer made 63 with three birdies on the back nine.

Kim had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season, including a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a T6 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

Leader Andrew Putnam shared his playing experience at the Rocket Classic on Friday after making it through the cutline

Andrew Putnam is a joint leader of the Rocket Classic after the second day of the tournament. Following the conclusion of the second round, the golfer joined a press conference to share his playing experience at the Detroit Golf Club. His words read ( via Tee Scripts):

“I mean, it didn't feel like bogey free, it felt like I was kind of all over the place on the back nine, but the front nine was pretty simple golf. The wind came up, got a couple tricky holes out there, so glad I could grind it out. Another good scoring day.”

He continued,

“Yeah, I stopped hitting fairways. Yeah, just a lot of crosswinds out here, and then when it's windy like this you want to hit it lower, but it's so soft out there you don't want to hit it too low because the balls are plugging. So it's just kind of a weird situation with how the course is playing.”

He ended by sharing that he let loose of his swing on Friday due to the heat and exhaustion during the round. But he would get back to his prior self by tightening up for the third round.

Putnam fired 14 under in total after scoring 64 in the first round of the event with five birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. In the next round, he shot 66 with four birdies and one eagle on hole 7.

