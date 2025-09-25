1x PGA Tour winner gives deep analysis on Bethpage ahead of Ryder Cup start

  • home icon
By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:50 GMT
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - First Round - Source: Imagn
Smylie Kaufman - Source: Imagn

1x PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman gave a detailed analysis of Bethpage ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup. The tournament will be played from September 26 to 28, with foursomes, fourballs, and singles.

Before the event at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, Kaufman shared his thoughts on the venue. He said:

“Bethpage 📝- rough is hardly a factor off the f’ways - driver off every tee except for the 2nd hole - longer players won’t have an issue with many of the f’way bunkers - rough slightly up around the greens but still very doable - greens are very pure and quick above the hole.”
Kaufman’s last professional appearance was at the 2022 Puerto Rico Open, where he failed to make the cut after shooting 13-over.

Ex-Ryder Cup captain makes bold claims about the US Ryder Cup team

Ex-Ryder Cup captain Paul Azinger, who captained the 2008 US Ryder Cup team, made his thoughts clear about how the current American team didn't know the Bethpage Black course well. He shared that, unlike Americans, the Europeans didn't care which course they played in. He said, via Golf.com:

“Nope, not at all. We don’t know the course…I think one of the biggest mistakes that the American Ryder Cup team always seems to make, or the PGA of America, is they go to courses that we’re not familiar with.”

Azinger also explained how Bradley would have to do extra work on his team members to make them fall in love with the course. He added that the US team didn't like the terrain of the venue, just like Kaufman during his captaincy tenure.

Kaufman stated:

“Europe doesn’t care what the course is. Our guys might…I know that neither team has control of the course now, allegedly…Europe’s always controlled the course on us. I’m the only American captain that ever – was the first captain that wanted to control the course in some capacity and so I don’t know if they’ve lost that ability now to do that, but I see no advantage…Even the crowd. I feel if the U.S. gets off to a bad start, even the crowd can be volatile there.”

Keegan Bradley will lead the US team in 2025. The automatic qualifiers of the team were Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, and Xander Schauffele. The captain's picks of the team were Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, and Sam Burns.

