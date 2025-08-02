  • home icon
1x PGAT winner makes surprising claim about twins Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard's game

By Suchita Chakraborty
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:34 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Practice Round - Source: Imagn
Nicolai Hojgaard and Rasmus Højgaard - Source: Imagn

One-time PGA winner Michael Kim discussed Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard’s performance in golf events. Kim never shied away from asserting his thoughts on the X platform. Recently, he commented on the Højgaard brothers' performance at the Wyndham Championship.

He shared a photo of Rasmus and Nicolai finishing at T65 with 3-under after two rounds. With the X post, he wrote a caption that read:

“I’m sure it’s confirmation bias at this point but it feels like the Hojgaard twins end up near each other on the leaderboard like 80% of the time.”
Rasmus Højgaard shot 67 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine, followed by 70 in the second round with six birdies.

On the other hand, Nicolai Højgaard scored 72 in the opening round with two birdies and one eagle. Next, he secured a 65 with five birdies in the Friday round.

What did Rasmus Hojgaard and Nicolai Hojgaard say after a runner-up finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans?

Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard played together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the only team event on the PGA Tour. They finished in second place, while Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak secured first place.

Following that, Rasmus and Nicolai joined the post-tournament press conference and shared their playing experience. Rasmus said (via ASAP):

“We got off to a great start, hitting some lovely shots, and rolled a few nice putts, as well. Yeah, we felt comfortable out there on the first nine holes, and then obviously the delay, the bad weather showed up and we struggled a little bit to get in a rhythm after but managed to fight good towards the end and post a good score…think all week we've had a good vibe in our little group, us two and our two caddies. Yeah, there's been good energy right from the start, and obviously we got off to building from there, and I think we did that well, putting ourselves in contention. We did our best today, and we can keep our heads high.”
Nicolai Højgaard added:

“It's an important week for us. We can build a lot, and there are a lot of positives from this week. I feel like we played some good golf for the most part and still can see where our games need a bit of fine-tuning. But it was a week where we could free up a little bit and try and really help each other, and we had so much fun.”

Rasmus and Nicolai Højgaard finished with a total score of 27 under after firing 59 in the tournament's first round, with 13-under. The second, third, and fourth rounds saw 70, 64, and 68, respectively.

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
