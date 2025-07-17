1x PGAT winner takes a dig at YouTuber Grant Horvat for turning down Tour event because he can’t film it

PGA Tour winner Michael Kim took a subtle jibe at YouTuber Grant Horvat in a recent social media post. The American golfer is preparing to compete at The Open Championship 2025, and ahead of the Major, he visited the Royal Portrush for a practice round.

On Wednesday, July 16, Kim shared a post on his X account, recapping his experience playing at the venue and the conditions of the greens. He wrote:

"Open Champ Diaries (wed) -Just a gorgeous day out at Portrush today. Mid 60s light breeze. Calm before the storm haha -Played the back nine by myself today and was able to get some good prep in. Practiced a new shot, bumping/putting with a 7i. I set up super close, get steep with it and it skids a little bit and rolls nice along the ground. For shots that I want to roll but maybe if the lie is so so and I want a bit more steepness than a putting stroke. We’ll see if I use it this week."

Ludvig Aberg's fan page, Ludvig Aberg Tracker, reshared Kim's post suggesting him for a "YT blog", writing:

"As always @Mike_kim714 bringing the goods. Maybe a YT blog would work.."

Michael Kim replied to the post, writing:

"They wouldn’t let me camera crew in for it lol"

Earlier this week, popular golf influencer Grant Horvat rejected the PGA Tour's invitation to play in their Barracuda event. He cited that the circuit would not allow him to film his game. He wrote on X:

"Unfortunately I will not be playing in a PGA Tour event. The rules and regulations around PGA Tour tournament play will not allow us to film."

Horvat had, however, played in the PGA Tour's Creator Classic and won the event at the TPC Sawgrass earlier this year.

When will PGA Tour pro Michael Kim tee off at The Open Championship 2025?

The year's final Major will start with its first round on Thursday, July 17. The game will begin at 1:35 a.m. ET. Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Tom McKibbin will take the day's first shot. Michael Kim will tee off at 8:04 a.m. ET in a group with Bud Cauley and John Perry.

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Michael Kim started his outing at the Sony Open but missed the cut in the event. He then played at The American Express and tied for 43rd place.

He was close to winning his second PGA Tour event at the WM Phoenix Open but settled in T2 position. He had a decent season so far and made the cut in 18 tournaments of the 22 events he played.

Before the Open Championship, he last played at the Genesis Scottish Open and finished in T34 place after playing four rounds of 69, 67, 70, and 70.

