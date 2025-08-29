1x PGAT winner takes a lighthearted dig at Bryson DeChambeau for his 'seriously difficult' trickshot challenge

One-time PGAT winner Michael Kim took a lighthearted dig at Bryson DeChambeau for his trickshot challenge before teeing up at the Ryder Cup. Kim often shares his thoughts on X and recently shared his views on DeChambeau's golf shot challenge.The golf challenge, which started three days ago, was to put the ball inside a small cup placed on the first floor of his house from the ground floor. DeChambeau took shots for four days, and ultimately, in his fourth attempt, he made it possible. Kim reshared the video of the fourth day, and he wrote a caption:“Will he be able to do it before Bethpage? Haha it looks seriously difficult.”Bryson DeChambeau's last tournament was the LIV Golf Michigan, where he lost the individual title to Jon Rahm. He only triumphed at the LIV Golf Korea, and other than that, he had six top 10 finishes in the LIV Golf league, including a T6 at the LIV Golf Riyadh. DeChambeau's next tournament will be the Ryder Cup, where he will represent Team USA.What did Keegan Bradley say after Bryson DeChambeau qualified for the US Ryder Cup team? Bryson DeChambeau was one of the six automatic qualifiers for the US Ryder Cup team, along with popular PGA Tour names like Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, and Harris English. In September, the team will play the European team at the Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, USA.After DeChambeau had made his place on the team, captain Bradley spoke a few words about him. He said ( via Golf.com):“One of the most incredible things is he qualified for this team off of eight starts, which is unheard of. But what I’m most impressed [by] is the effort that he’s made to be a part of this team. He’s had to travel, go out of his way to meet us in our places, and he’s gone above and beyond what we would ever ask of a player, and that’s the thing I’m most proud of. You can go on and on about what an incredible player he is.”“He’s done for this team, putting in the extra effort, is amazing to see…the simple fact is that Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best golfers on planet Earth…We can pair him up with a lot of guys. He has been very open with — he’ll play with anybody. He’s just rabid to get out there and represent his country at Bethpage Black,” Bradley added.DeChambeau failed to make it to the 2023 Ryder Cup team. Keegan Bradley's captain's picks were Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Cameron Young, as Bradley wouldn't participate as the playing captain.