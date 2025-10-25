1x PGAT winner weighs in on rumors linking Aldrich Potgieter to LIV Golf

PGA Tour winner Michael S. Kim opened up about the rumors of Aldrich Potgieter joining LIV Golf. The South African golfer is reportedly leaving the GSE Worldwide for Entertainment Sports Partners to join a new agency.

Moreover, there are also rumors of him signing a deal with the Saudi-backed series. On Friday, golf analyst Josh Carpenter shared the news about Potgieter on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He wrote:

"Some golf agency news, as Aldrich Potgieter is set to leave GSE Worldwide for Entertainment Sports Partners, which also reps Ernie Els. Many have tabbed Potgieter as a player who may join LIV Golf this offseason. Els has been outspoken against LIV since its launch"

Michael S. Kim jumped to the comment section to reflect on his opinion about the same. He wrote:

"GSE represents more LIV players than any other agency. It wouldn’t make sense to leave GSE if he was going to LIV (Just an opinion, no idea whether he’s leaving or not)"

Notably, some big names from the PGA Tour, including Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia, joined the series when it started, and last year, Jon Rahm became part of the circuit.

The 2025 LIV Golf season wrapped up its finale in August, and the new season will start in February. It would be interesting to see if there will be a new face on the series in the upcoming season.

Aldrich Potgieter withdraws from the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship

Aldrich Potgieter teed it up this week at the Bank of Utah Championship, which started with its first round on Thursday, October 23. The tournament had its second round on Friday; however, it was suspended due to darkness.

Potgieter withdrew from the competition after playing the first round, citing illness.He had a tough start to the game and played a round of 71 before withdrawing from the competition.

He started his game on the tenth tee and then added a double bogey on the 11th before making a birdie on the 13th. On the back nine, he carded two birdies and a double bogey for an even-par round.

Following the suspended second round, Michael Brennan took the lead in the game at 10-under.

Meanwhile, Aldrich Potgieter had a decent season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He started his campaign at the Sony Open but missed the cut after playing two rounds of 73 and 70. He had a decent finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he settled for T15, before finishing runner-up at the Mexico Open.

But after two amazing finishes, he struggled and missed the cut in four consecutive tournaments, then recorded a T47 at the Valero Texas Open before missing three more cuts. He won the Rocket Classic this season.

