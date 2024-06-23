2 fans hospitalised after being struck by lightning during a rain delayed round 3 at the 2024 Travelers Championship

Two fans were hospitalized after being struck by lightning during the third round at the 2024 Travelers Championship. The tournament is being played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The third round at the 2024 Travelers Championship was halted at 3:30 p.m. ET due to hazardous weather conditions. Soon after the game was halted the Cromwell Fire Department received calls from 16:26 about a lightning strike in the area of 6 Pierson Green. The incident happened near the fifth green at TPC River Highlands where the 2024 Travelers Championship is being held.

In a statement, Jason Brade, Cromwell Connecticut Fire Chief said that soon after receiving the calls, Police, Fire and EMS responded to the incident within minutes. The statement further said:

Trending

"On arrival, first responders identified a tree struck by lightning and 3 patients near the strike. EMS crew treated two patients who were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation, and one patient who refused treatment. All remaining Police, Fire and EMS units cleared the scene."

Expand Tweet

At the time of the halt of the game, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa had played only six holes. The game resumed at 6:19 p.m. ET. The Traveler's Championship is the last signature event of the year. The total purse of the 2024 Travelers Championship is $20 million and the winner will take home $3.6 million.

What is the final leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship?

Scottie Scheffler won his sixth tournament in the 2024 season. Scheffler won prize money of $3.6 million while the runner-up won $2,160,000 at the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Let's take a look at the final leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship:

1st Place: Scottie Scheffler - $3,600,000

2nd Place: Tom Kim - $2,160,000

Tied 3rd Place:

Tom Hoge - $1,160,000

Sungjae Im - $1,160,000

Tied 5th Place:

Patrick Cantlay - $702,500

Tony Finau - $702,500

Justin Thomas - $702,500

Akshay Bhatia - $702,500

Tied 9th Place:

Brian Harman - $520,000

Wyndham Clark - $520,000

Cameron Young - $520,000

Shane Lowry - $520,000

Tied 13th Place:

Collin Morikawa - $400,000

Xander Schauffele - $400,000

15th Place: Tommy Fleetwood - $360,000

Tied 16th Place:

Patrick Rodgers - $310,000

Matthieu Pavon - $310,000

Adam Svensson - $310,000

Robert MacIntyre - $310,000

Tied 20th Place:

Seamus Power - $241,333

Viktor Hovland - $241,333

Rickie Fowler - $241,333

Tied 23rd Place:

Sepp Straka - $183,500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $183,500

Hideki Matsuyama - $183,500

Taylor Pendrith - $183,500

Tied 27th Place:

Corey Conners - $144,000

Adam Hadwin - $144,000

Austin Eckroat - $144,000

Ludvig Aberg - $144,000

Tied 31st Place:

Lee Hodges - $117,600

Kurt Kitayama - $117,600

Stephan Jaeger - $117,600

Denny McCarthy - $117,600

Si Woo Kim - $117,600

Tied 36th Place:

Mackenzie Hughes - $97,333

Matt Fitzpatrick - $97,333

Brendon Todd - $97,333

Tied 39th Place:

Adam Scott - $85,000

Keegan Bradley - $85,000

Michael Thorbjornsen - $85,000

Tied 42nd Place:

Nick Taylor - $75,000

Will Zalatoris - $75,000

Tied 44th Place:

Victor Perez - $63,000

Andrew Putnam - $63,000

Lucas Glover - $63,000

Jason Day - $63,000

Tied 48th Place:

Eric Cole - $49,286

Russell Henley - $49,286

Davis Riley - $49,286

Webb Simpson - $49,286

Cam Davis - $49,286

Jake Knapp - $49,286

Sahith Theegala - $49,286

Tied 55th Place:

Adam Schenk - $44,750

Billy Horschel - $44,750

Emiliano Grillo - $44,750

Thomas Detry - $44,750

J.T. Poston - $44,750

Sam Burns - $44,750

Tied 61st Place:

Max Homa - $42,750

Chris Gotterup - $42,750

Tied 63rd Place:

Harris English - $41,500

Jordan Spieth - $41,500

Chris Kirk - $41,500

66th Place: Nick Dunlap - $40,500

67th Place: Ben Griffin - $40,000

Tied 68th Place:

Justin Rose - $39,250

Taylor Moore - $39,250

70th Place: Peter Malnati - $38,500