2 fans hospitalised after being struck by lightning during a rain delayed round 3 at the 2024 Travelers Championship

Two fans were hospitalized after being struck by lightning during the third round at the 2024 Travelers Championship. The tournament is being played at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The third round at the 2024 Travelers Championship was halted at 3:30 p.m. ET due to hazardous weather conditions. Soon after the game was halted the Cromwell Fire Department received calls from 16:26 about a lightning strike in the area of 6 Pierson Green. The incident happened near the fifth green at TPC River Highlands where the 2024 Travelers Championship is being held.
In a statement, Jason Brade, Cromwell Connecticut Fire Chief said that soon after receiving the calls, Police, Fire and EMS responded to the incident within minutes. The statement further said:
"On arrival, first responders identified a tree struck by lightning and 3 patients near the strike. EMS crew treated two patients who were transported to area hospitals for further evaluation, and one patient who refused treatment. All remaining Police, Fire and EMS units cleared the scene."
At the time of the halt of the game, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa had played only six holes. The game resumed at 6:19 p.m. ET. The Traveler's Championship is the last signature event of the year. The total purse of the 2024 Travelers Championship is $20 million and the winner will take home $3.6 million.
What is the final leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship?
Scottie Scheffler won his sixth tournament in the 2024 season. Scheffler won prize money of $3.6 million while the runner-up won $2,160,000 at the 2024 Travelers Championship.
Let's take a look at the final leaderboard of the 2024 Travelers Championship:
1st Place: Scottie Scheffler - $3,600,000
2nd Place: Tom Kim - $2,160,000
Tied 3rd Place:
- Tom Hoge - $1,160,000
- Sungjae Im - $1,160,000
Tied 5th Place:
- Patrick Cantlay - $702,500
- Tony Finau - $702,500
- Justin Thomas - $702,500
- Akshay Bhatia - $702,500
Tied 9th Place:
- Brian Harman - $520,000
- Wyndham Clark - $520,000
- Cameron Young - $520,000
- Shane Lowry - $520,000
Tied 13th Place:
- Collin Morikawa - $400,000
- Xander Schauffele - $400,000
15th Place: Tommy Fleetwood - $360,000
Tied 16th Place:
- Patrick Rodgers - $310,000
- Matthieu Pavon - $310,000
- Adam Svensson - $310,000
- Robert MacIntyre - $310,000
Tied 20th Place:
- Seamus Power - $241,333
- Viktor Hovland - $241,333
- Rickie Fowler - $241,333
Tied 23rd Place:
- Sepp Straka - $183,500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $183,500
- Hideki Matsuyama - $183,500
- Taylor Pendrith - $183,500
Tied 27th Place:
- Corey Conners - $144,000
- Adam Hadwin - $144,000
- Austin Eckroat - $144,000
- Ludvig Aberg - $144,000
Tied 31st Place:
- Lee Hodges - $117,600
- Kurt Kitayama - $117,600
- Stephan Jaeger - $117,600
- Denny McCarthy - $117,600
- Si Woo Kim - $117,600
Tied 36th Place:
- Mackenzie Hughes - $97,333
- Matt Fitzpatrick - $97,333
- Brendon Todd - $97,333
Tied 39th Place:
- Adam Scott - $85,000
- Keegan Bradley - $85,000
- Michael Thorbjornsen - $85,000
Tied 42nd Place:
- Nick Taylor - $75,000
- Will Zalatoris - $75,000
Tied 44th Place:
- Victor Perez - $63,000
- Andrew Putnam - $63,000
- Lucas Glover - $63,000
- Jason Day - $63,000
Tied 48th Place:
- Eric Cole - $49,286
- Russell Henley - $49,286
- Davis Riley - $49,286
- Webb Simpson - $49,286
- Cam Davis - $49,286
- Jake Knapp - $49,286
- Sahith Theegala - $49,286
Tied 55th Place:
- Adam Schenk - $44,750
- Billy Horschel - $44,750
- Emiliano Grillo - $44,750
- Thomas Detry - $44,750
- J.T. Poston - $44,750
- Sam Burns - $44,750
Tied 61st Place:
- Max Homa - $42,750
- Chris Gotterup - $42,750
Tied 63rd Place:
- Harris English - $41,500
- Jordan Spieth - $41,500
- Chris Kirk - $41,500
66th Place: Nick Dunlap - $40,500
67th Place: Ben Griffin - $40,000
Tied 68th Place:
- Justin Rose - $39,250
- Taylor Moore - $39,250
70th Place: Peter Malnati - $38,500