2 LIV teams including Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC confirm no changes in squad despite ongoing transfer window

The LIV Golf trade window has officially opened, but several teams (including Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC will not be making any moves. Trades can be negotiated, per LIV's own X post, as a straight swap. This would effectively be player-for-player with no other caveats. This is the primary opportunity for any team to improve in the middle of the season.

The deadline to make such moves is June 9. If any player is in the final year of their contract, they may also negotiate an extension during this time. Despite there being one month to make moves, Crushers GC captain DeChambeau already confirmed he wouldn't be doing anything:

“No, I love my guys. They are the best.”

The Crushers are attempting to go back-to-back and defend the Team Championship title they won in Miami in 2023. They're currently leading by 11.5 points, and DeChambeau prefers not to fix what isn't broken.

Majesticks GC also confirmed that they would not be interested in trading this month. Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson have contracts through the end of the season, so they don't see a reason to make any big moves. They are presently in 12th place in the league standings.

Greg Norman details reasoning behind LIV trade window

Greg Norman continues to make LIV Golf a unique experience. From the format to the length of the tournaments, it's all different from the PGA Tour. However, LIV is slowly starting to operate like other professional leagues.

It has free agency like the NFL and NBA. It also has a team format like most other sports. The trade window opening midseason is akin to the transfer window in professional soccer.

Greg Norman opened up on the new trade window

Norman said via Bleacher Report:

"As LIV Golf grows, the league will continue to establish opportunities to strengthen the competition. By opening a trade window midway through the season, all 13 teams have an opportunity to fine-tune their rosters and assess their team's composition and performance."

Norman said many times that he wants to make golf a much more global sport. The addition of this trade window aligns with several team sports around the globe, as it promotes "strategic player moves" and makes for more interest in the team aspect.

It remains to be seen what players will move in the inaugural trade window. This is the first time golf has had anything of the sort, and with there being a lot of money at stake for teams to do well, those on the fringe might try and swing some big moves to tip the scales in their favor.