Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm are two golfers who have etched their names in the sport's history. Scheffler and Rahm have both won the Masters at Augusta, which earns them many privileges and makes them a part of all the important traditions at the tournament.

One such important tradition is the honorary starters getting the Masters at Augusta underway. Golf legends Gary Player, Jack Nickalus, and Tom Watson were the honorary starters this year. When asked what advice they had for future honorary starters like Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, Watson said (via ASAP Sport):

"Make it there. Live long enough so you can get the honor. Do what Jack and Gary have done. You have to win the Masters. That's part of the reasons why I guess we're all here. Jack six and Gary three, and I'm bringing up the rear with two. But still, when I got the call from Mr. Ridley to ask me if I'd like to be the Honorary Starter, I said, Well, I can't carry these two guys' shoes. I think you might be a little mistaken. He said, No, we're not mistaken, Tom; we'd really love you to hit the shot. I said, It would be my honor to do so."

Watson also added:

"In the same breath, he said, Now, Tom, this is your honor as long as you'd like to tee off first, we'd like you to do it. So I thought that was really very generous. Typical of the Masters club."

Apart from Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson who were honorary starters, the 2025 Masters also witnessed legends like Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer compete in the tournament. Couples and Langer both put up impressive performances even though they couldn't win.

As for Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, both these golfers made the cut after Round 2 of the Masters. While Scheffler finds himself tied for 5th place with a score of 5-under par, Rahm is on T41 with a score of 1-under par.

What time will Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm tee off in Round 3 of the 2025 Masters?

In Round 3 of the 2025 Masters, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm will tee off at 2:10 PM (ET) and 10:30 AM (ET) respectively. While Scheffler will be paired with Tyrrell Hatton, Rahm is paired with Zach Johnson. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3:

9:50 AM - Tom Kim

10:00 AM - Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth

10:10 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman

10:20 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston

10:30 AM - Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson

10:40 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia

10:50 AM - Denny McCarthy, J. J. Spaun

11:10 AM - Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel

11:20 AM - Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An

11:30 AM - Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

11:40 AM - Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

11:50 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark

12:00 PM - Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger

12:10 PM - Tom Hoge, Max Homa

12:30 PM - Harris English, Min Woo Lee

12:40 PM - Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria

12:50 PM - Brian Harman, Bubba Watson

1:00 PM - Davis Riley, Michael Kim

1:10 PM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 PM - Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa

1:30 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

1:50 PM - Jason Day, Sungjae Im

2:00 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland

2:10 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton

2:20 PM - Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry

2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners

2:40 PM - Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

