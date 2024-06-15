20-year-old amateur outdrives Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open 2024, makes the cut 

The 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 is turning out to be an eventful tournament for Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. While McIlroy and DeChambeau are in T5 and T2 respectively after Round 2, they have been hitting the ball well off the tee. However, a 20-year-old amateur is beating them to it.

The 20-year-old amateur in question is Luke Clanton. At the 2024 US Open, Clanton has been outdriving Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. In Round 1 of the tournament, Clanton outdrove McIlroy and DeChambeau with 336.7 yards compared to 336.1 yards (DeChambeau) and 328.3 yards (McIlroy).

DeChambeau outdrove Clanton in Round 2 with 333.3 yards compared to the latter's 325.9 yards. When compared overall, Luke Clanton is third on the list of the top 10 average driving distances over Rounds 1 and 2 at the 2024 US Open.

The two golfers ahead of Clanton are Bryson DeChambeau (1st) and Cameron Young (2nd). Clanton's good performance at Pinehurst No. 2 has helped him make the cut for Round 3 on Saturday. It will be interesting to see in which position he finishes the tournament.

A look at the 2024 US Open leaderboard after two rounds at Pinehurst No. 2

At the 2024 US Open, Luke Clanton is tied for 57th place with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood to name a few (at the time of writing). Here is a complete list of the leaderboard after Round 2 at the US Open:

1 Ludvig Åberg -5

T2 Bryson DeChambeau -4

T2 Thomas Detry -4

T2 Patrick Cantlay -4

T5 Rory McIlroy -3

T5 Tony Finau -3

T5 Matthieu Pavon -3

8 Hideki Matsuyama -2

T9 Tom Kim -1

T9 Tyrrell Hatton -1

T9 Xander Schauffele -1

T9 Akshay Bhatia -1

T9 Tim Widing -1

T9 Corey Conners -1

T9 Zac Blair -1

T16 Billy Horschel E

T16 Sam Burns E

T16 Stephan Jaeger E

T16 Sergio Garcia E

T16 Russell Henley E

T21 Taylor Pendrith +1

T21 Frankie Capan III +1

T21 Seonghyeon Kim +1

T21 Nicolai Højgaard +1

T21 Sam Bennett +1

T21 Nico Echavarria +1

T27 Brian Harman +2

T27 Sepp Straka +2

T27 Jackson Suber +2

T27 Chris Kirk +2

T27 Adam Scott +2

T27 Denny McCarthy +2

T27 Emiliano Grillo +2

T27 Min Woo Lee +2

T27 Davis Thompson +2

T27 Isaiah Salinda +2

T37 Mark Hubbard +3

T37 Adam Svensson +3

T37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3

T37 Harris English +3

T37 Jordan Spieth +3

T37 Martin Kaymer +3

T37 Brian Campbell +3

T37 Gunnar Broin(a) +3

T37 Cameron Smith +3

T37 Matt Kuchar +3

T37 Daniel Berger +3

T37 Si Woo Kim +3

T37 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T37 Aaron Rai +3

T51 Wyndham Clark +4

T51 J.T. Poston +4

T51 Keegan Bradley +4

T51 Collin Morikawa +4

T51 David Puig +4

T51 Austin Eckroat +4

T57 Greyson Sigg +5

T57 Tommy Fleetwood +5

T57 Scottie Scheffler +5

T57 Cameron Young +5

T57 Shane Lowry +5

T57 Ben Kohles +5

T57 Brendon Todd +5

T57 Luke Clanton (a) +5

T57 Brandon Wu +5

T57 Tom McKibbin +5

T57 Dean Burmester +5

T57 Justin Lower +5

T57 Max Greyserman +5

T57 Matthew Fitzpatrick +5

T57 Francesco Molinari +5

T57 Brooks Koepka +5

T57 Sahith Theegala +5

T57 Ryan Fox +5

