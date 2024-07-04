20-year-old PGA Tour rookie shares the takeaways he received from Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka - “They kept telling me I'm young”

PGA Tour stars Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka have made a name for themselves on the professional golf circuit. Over the course of their respective careers, Scheffler and Koepka have won several competitions and are in a great place to give advice to young professional golfers looking to make a mark.

Recently, Florida State's Luke Clanton spoke about advice he received from both Scheffler and Koepka. Ahead of the PGA Tour's 2024 John Deere Classic, Clanton shared during the press conference that players like Scheffler and Koepka keep telling him he is young.

Luke Clanton said:

"I've definitely played with some good players for sure. Played with Scottie in the practice round and Brooks as well. And all those guys are unreal with what they do. Again... I think just what how they do their practices and the process of everything is something that I'm learning, again. I'm still trying to learn how to travel to these events and stuff." [5:53]

He further added:

"It's still new to me, so it's just awesome being here, learning from them. Learning how to stay in that zone a little bit more and not kind of worried about the future outcome of everything. And they kept telling me I'm young and you're learning and I just want to compete with them as much as I can—that's the goal."

You can check out what PGA Tour star Luke Clanton said below:

On the amateur circuit, Luke Clanton has a career filled with several accolades. Hence, if he can put into practice the advice given to him by players like Scheffler and Koepka, he stands a good chance of having a successful career on the PGA Tour.

What time will PGA Tour rookie Luke Clanton tee off at the 2024 John Deere Classic?

PGA Tour rookie Luke Clanton during the US Open [Image via USA Today]

At the 2024 John Deere Classic, PGA Tour Rookie Luke Clanton will tee off at 2:44 PM ET from Hole 1. He will be paired with the likes of Pierceson Coody and Joe Highsmith. Here is the complete list of the tee-off times for Round 1 of the PGA Tour event:

7:45 (Hole 1) Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Josh Teater

7:45 (Hole 10) Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

7:56 (Hole 1) Scott Piercy, Wesley Bryan, S.H. Kim

7:56 (Hole 10) Nick Watney, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

8:07 (Hole 1) Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Scott Gutschewski

8:07 (Hole 10) Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

8:18 (Hole 1) Nico Echavarria, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink

8:18 (Hole 10) Jake Knapp, Luke List, Sungjae Im

8:29 (Hole 1) Camilo Villegas, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

8:29 (Hole 10) J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

8:40 (Hole 1) Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar

8:40 (Hole 10) Nick Hardy, Michael Kim, Adam Schenk

8:51 (Hole 1) Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley

8:51 (Hole 10) Sam Stevens, Will Gordon, Harry Hall

9:02 (Hole 1) Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley, Roger Sloan

9:02 (Hole 10) Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore, Andrew Novak

9:13 (Hole 1) Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower

9:13 (Hole 10) David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Carson Young

9:24 (Hole 1) Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer

9:24 (Hole 10) Richy Werenski, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

9:35 (Hole 1) Zecheng Dou, Hayden Springer, Blake Hathcoat

9:35 (Hole 10) Thorbjørn Olesen, Anders Albertson, Wilson Furr

9:46 (Hole 1) Jimmy Stanger, Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Larson (a)

9:46 (Hole 10) Rafael Campos, Harrison Endycott, Chase Johnson

9:57 (Hole 1) Trace Crowe, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kyle Westmoreland

9:57 (Hole 10) Erik Barnes, Parker Coody, Neal Shipley

1:05 (Hole 1) Ben Taylor, Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips

1:05 (Hole 10) Joel Dahmen, Bill Haas, Henrik Norlander

1:16 (Hole 1) Kevin Tway, Ben Kohles, Sami Valimaki

1:16 (Hole 10) Lanto Griffin, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

1:27 (Hole 1) Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Davis Thompson

1:27 (Hole 10) Austin Cook, Greyson Sigg, Max Greyserman

1:38 (Hole 1) Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy

1:38 (Hole 10) Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam

1:49 (Hole 1) Lucas Glover, Sepp Straka, Jason Day

1:49 (Hole 10) Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

2:00 (Hole 1) Chris Gotterup, Nick Dunlap, Daniel Berger

2:00 (Hole 10) Peter Malnati, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

2:11 (Hole 1) Andrew Landry, S.Y. Noh, Brandon Wu

2:11 (Hole 10) Adam Long, Vince Whaley, Kevin Yu

2:22 (Hole 1) Aaron Rai, Harry Higgs, Tyson Alexander

2:22 (Hole 10) C.T. Pan, James Hahn, Sean O'Hair

2:33 (Hole 1) Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

2:33 (Hole 10) Maverick McNealy, Matt NeSmith, Carl Yuan

2:44 (Hole 1) Pierceson Coody, Joe Highsmith, Luke Clanton (a)

2:44 (Hole 10) Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Fishburn, Tom Whitney

2:55 (Hole 1) Ben Silverman, Jorge Campillo, Kevin Dougherty

2:55 (Hole 10) Austin Smotherman, Ryan McCormick, Raul Pereda

3:06 (Hole 1) Chan Kim, David Skinns, Joshua Creel

3:06 (Hole 10) Rico Hoey, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jackson Buchanan (a)

3:17 (Hole 1) Nicholas Lindheim, Mac Meissner, Cole Sherwood

3:17 (Hole 10) Alejandro Tosti, Paul Barjon, Tracy Vest

Timings for Round 2 of the PGA Tour event will be updated after the conclusion of Round 1.

