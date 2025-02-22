20-yo Aldrich Potgieter joins exclusive scoring club with Tom Kim and two other PGA Tour pros at Mexico Open

Aldrich Potgieter grabbed attention for his phenomenal performance at the ongoing Mexico Open. The South African golfer played a round of 10-under 61 in the second round of the regular PGA Tour event on Friday, February 21.

The 20-year-old became the fourth-youngest golfer on the PGA Tour to play a round of 61 and lower on the circuit since 1983, joining an elite club comprising Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, and Nick Dunlap.

Aldrich Potgieter has had an impressive outing ao far at this week's Mexico Open. He previously shot a round of 59 on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024 and carried his impressive form to the PGA Tour as well. Last year at the Astara Golf Championship, he carded a round of 59 and became the youngest player on the Korn Ferry Tour to shoot a round of sub-60.

At the PGA Tour's Mexico Open, the South African started his campaign with an opening round of 65, followed by a phenomenal second round of 61. With a total of 16 under, the South African has a four-stroke lead in the tournament.

A look into Aldrich Potgieter's performance at Mexico Open 2025

Aldrich Potgieter in action at Farmers Insurance Open 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Potgieter teed it up at the 2025 Mexico Open with the opening round on Thursday, February 20, on the tenth hole. He made par on the first five holes before adding a birdie on the par-4 15th hole. The South African carded another birdie on the 18th.

Aldrich Potgieter maintained his impressive performance on the back nine of the opening round of the Mexico Open. He made two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes before adding three consecutive birdies from the fifth to the seventh hole but struggled on the eighth and made a bogey on it. The 20-year-old thus finished the opening round with a score of 6-under 65.

In the second round of the Mexico Open, Aldrich Potgieter started on the first tee hole, making a birdie. He then made five back-to-back birdies from the fifth to the ninth holes before adding two back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th. He played a bogey-free round, making ten birdies, with the last two birdies coming on the 15th and 17th for a round of 10-under 61.

Heading into the third round of the Mexico Open, which will take place on Saturday, February 22, Potgieter is in the lead at 16-under, followed by Stephan Jaeger and Brian Campbell, who is settled in a tie for second place at 12-under.

Aaron Rai is currently while three Americans, namely Isaiah Salinda, Benjamin Griffin and Akshay Bhatia are tied for fifth spot.

