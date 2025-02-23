20-yo Aldrich Potgieter shatters Tony Finau and Jake Knapp's shared record at Mexico Open

Aldrich Potgieter has been remarkable with his game at this week's PGA Tour event, Mexico Open. The 20-year-old remains in the lead after the third round of the tournament, sitting at a total of 20-under 193. This marks the lowest 54-hole score in the tournament’s history, surpassing the previous record of 194 set by Tony Finau and the defending champion of the tournament, Jake Knapp.

Aldrich Potgieter has been impressive throughout the three rounds of the PGA Tour event. He started his campaign with a solid round of 65, followed by a phenomenal second-round 61. After carding a third-round 67, he reached a total of 20-under, holding a comfortable lead over Brian Campbell as he heads into the final round of the competition.

Notably, this is the third PGA Tour event Aldrich Potgieter has played in 2025. He struggled in his first three outings but is now in contention to claim his maiden PGA Tour victory.

He started the season at the 2025 Sony Open but missed the cut after posting rounds of 73 and 70. The youngster then teed it up at The American Express but again failed to make the cut. However, he showed improvement at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he made the cut and finished tied for 15th after playing the four rounds of 66, 76, 67, and 78.

Aldrich Potgieter reflects on his performance at the Mexico Open 2025

During a press conference at the 2025 Mexico Open on February 22, Potgieter reflected on his impressive performance at the ongoing PGA Tour event. He described his third-round play as "good" except for the last two holes, where he made a bogey on the 17th and settled for par on the 18th.

"I felt good. Besides the last two holes, it was really good," the South African golfer said (via Tee Scripts). "Brian was having a great round so I tried to just stay a little bit ahead of him. It was good. All three of us played pretty decent golf.

"It got a little tough throughout the day with the wind a little bit, some pin placements were a little bit more tough so didn't make as many putts today, but we'll save it for tomorrow," he added.

Meanwhile, Brian Campbell played a round of 64 on Saturday to maintain the second spot on the leaderboard, followed by Stephan Jaeger taking the solo third spot at 17-under.

Alex Smalley took the solo fourth spot while Aaron Rai finished in a two-way tie with Ben Griffin at 14-under. Defending champion Jake Knapp is also competing this week but has struggled on the greens, sitting in a tie for 45th place after three rounds. The 2025 Mexico Open is now set for its final round on Sunday, February 23.

