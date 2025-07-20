  • home icon
2008 Masters champion points out Scottie Scheffler’s ‘first bad strategy’ from the Open Championship

By Rinal Chavda
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:58 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Sheffler at the 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler made a rare mistake at Royal Portrush during the final round of the 2025 Open Championship on Sunday, July 20. The 29-year-old golfer extended his lead with birdies on the 1st, 4th, and 5th holes, but a misjudged bunker shot on the 8th offered a rare opening to the chasing pack.

Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters winner and current golf analyst, reacted to the World No. 1's bunker shot through a post. The South African retired golfer claimed it was bad strategy from Sheffler. The caption of the post read:

“Shocked Scheffler got greedy out the bunker, first bad strategy decision I’ve seen him make in a long time.”
Scheffler’s attempt to take on a risky shot from the fairway bunker backfired. He left the ball in the sand, leading to a double-bogey six, his first dropped shots in 33 holes. Still, Scheffler bounced back immediately with a birdie on the 9th hole to reach 16-under.

Despite the blunder, Scottie Scheffler maintained a five-shot lead as he made the turn, still ahead of Chris Gotterup, who shot a 33 on the front nine to reach 11-under. Haotong Li of China also remained in the hunt at 11-under after a front-nine 35.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy couldn’t build momentum on his front nine, turning in 34 and sitting at 10-under. A double bogey at the 10th from a mis-hit chip ended his realistic hopes of a home-soil victory. Matt Fitzpatrick also failed to mount a charge, sitting at 10-under alongside Harris English.

The final round at the Open is still underway, and Scottie Scheffler is leading at the time of writing this.

Scottie Scheffler’s Round 3 performance at the 2025 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler started his Open campaign with a 3-under par on the opening day to remain in contention for his first-ever Claret Jug. He made the headlines on Friday with a brilliant 7-under par, to take a lead in the last major of the season on Friday.

He ended on top with a bogey-free 67 in Round 3 at the 2025 Open Championship on Saturday. He delivered a steady and controlled performance, ending the third round with a 4-under 67.

Scheffler began his third round with six straight pars before hitting an eagle on the par-5 seventh. He added a birdie before the turn, and his second and final birdie came on the par-3 16th. The 29-year-old held a four-shot lead over China’s Haotong Li, who sat in second place at 10-under entering the final round.

Scottie Scheffler, who has already won three major championships in his career, has yet to claim an Open Championship or U.S. Open title. A win on Sunday would bring him one step closer to completing the career Grand Slam.

Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
