The arrival of the LIV Golf Series has caused the golf world to turn upside down. With the new series in play, the likes of several European golfers such as Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, and Sergio Garcia made the switch.

As they all resigned their memberships of the DP World Tour, they can no longer be a part of the Ryder Cup. For these golfers, 2010 Ryder Cup Captain, Colin Montgomerie, had only one thing to say.

According to Montgomerie, the Ryder Cup legends ‘knew the consequences’ of joining LIV Golf.

“They knew the consequences – money against legacy, in many ways, and they chose the former and hey, good luck to them. But you can’t have it both ways. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

Speaking about the currently prevailing situation, he said via Golf Monthly:

“Well, right now, it’s not feasible legally for them. They’ve got to resign the memberships now or pay a heavy fine. So you got to be a member of the tour to be a Ryder Cup captain.”

Since the situation has now favoured the European Tour, it means that the LIV Golf players are left without an opportunity to play in the Ryder Cup.

"You can’t expect to do that and then lobby Ryder Cup captain this week and I’ll go to LIV the next week. It doesn’t work that way. You know you pay your penalties. It is a shame we’ve lost a few good captains in Henrik, Westwood, Graeme McDowell, probably, you know, but at the same time, there’s more opportunity for others to take their place."

Colin Montgomerie sheds light on talks about ‘Over 50’ LIV Golf Team

LIV Golf Series (Image via Getty)

Montgomerie said that there had been talks in the PGA Champions Tour about having a LIV team that is ‘over 50’. He said that a lot of golfers would have jumped ship, seeing the amount of money that was on offer.

“But myself, I’m very happy with what I’m doing right now. That’s a hypothetical question. So you can’t really answer it. But at the same time, a few of them, I’m sure, would have said yes.”

Regardless, the game of golf goes on. All golfers from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and even the LIV Golf series will now be teeing up together at the 2023 PGA Championship. With a star-studded field and quite the tough competition, the win is open for anyone to take.

