2016 Masters champion among 21 players represented by lawyers “demanding” full disclosure of PGA Tour negotiations

The world of golf is currently in a state of uncertainty, especially as the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF signed a merger deal earlier this year. With the deadline for the framework agreement coming up, anticipation and agitation are growing. The pros in the world of golf that were left out of this radical decision have now demanded full transparency.

The group of 21 PGAT pros, including 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willet, have written to the PGAT demanding to know all the details of any proposals that have been made by investors. The concerns over the direction in which the PGA Tour is heading have been growing over the last few months after Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said that they cannot keep up with the financials of the LIV Golf Series.

The PGA Tour, PIF and DP World Tour are working together to bring about a new entity in golf, supposedly called the PGA Tour Enterprises. With a deadline of Decenber 31 to complete the deal, it is reported that the PIF has the first rights to refusal to the terms of the deal.

However, since the terms of the deal and the ongoing negotiations are only known to the PGA Tour policy board, players are growing increasingly worried about their future.

According to No Laying Up's Tron Carter who posted on X (formerly Twitter), the players' letter said:

“All but a handful of PGAT players have been kept entirely in the dark about the prospective transaction, how it will impact them, and what conflicts of interests may impact the decision-makers. We demand full disclosure of the details and analyses of any proposals by prospective capital partners, which should be shared properly with all tour players."

Expand Tweet

PGA Tour pros letter cites distress regarding lack of transparency in PIF framework agreement

The list of PGAT players who have written the letter includes the likes of MJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Scott Harrington, Tommy Gainey, Ryan Brehm, Andrew Landry and Brandon Matthews. The letter written to the PGAT also asked for the policy board to meet up with the players, providing all the details of whatever has happened till date.

"We also demand a meeting with the independent directors on the Policy Board to understand the process that has been followed and will be followed going forward. Importantly, we seek assurances that all conflicts of interest will be disclosed and will not be permitted to colour the decision-making process," the letter states.

The letter ends by saying that the PGAT pros were the 'lifeblood of the tour' and demanded complete transparency in the ongoing processes with any potential investors, not just the PIF.