Danny Willett surprised many by firing a 4-under 68 in the opening round of the 2024 Masters on Thursday. The 2016 Masters champion, playing his first competitive round in 207 days, continued the form on Friday. Willett holed out for an incredible eagle at the par-5 eighth hole at Augusta National in the second round to go 4 under.

The Englishman climbed his way to the top of the leaderboard on Thursday. He sat T4 at the end of day 1 of the competition. The golfer carded seven birdies. Responding to the media at the end of day 1, Willett laughingly said “It’s unexpected, isn’t it?”

For the unversed, this is Danny Willett’s first competitive event since the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last September. He finished a lowly T-64 in the event.

The golfer, currently playing his 10th Masters outing, ended the DP World Tour’s flagship event with an injury. The golfer went into treatment for an aching left shoulder and had the operation done.

Danny Willett's incredible comeback at the Masters

Danny Willett was reportedly told to spend 12 to 18 months in recovery. However, he returned to the field seven months after the surgery.

Talking about his injury and its treatment, he said:

“The tendon jumps over because the joint isn’t sitting in properly. As soon as that happens, it feels almost like a dislocation… It was a pretty intrusive surgery, and it was a bit scary when I first came out and I could barely lift my own hand.”

It is pertinent to note that Danny Willett spent six weeks wearing a 90-degree cast on his arm. The 36-year-old European star followed an extensive daily rehab routine for four months, which included ice baths, saunas, and gym work.

He explained:

“In January, we had a bit of a meeting. I’d been to London to see the specialist, and it was getting to where I could do all right, somewhat swing a club properly and the strength was there. I knew then I wasn’t going to re-injure myself, so I really pressed on. It’s been a really, really intense few months.”

Notably, the golfer admits that he has not yet fully recovered. The experienced golfer plans to take another seven weeks off post-Masters for recovery. However, he claimed to be “pain-free” and treating the rounds as “building blocks” to improve.

Keeping his expectations low, Willett had laughingly said he might go out and shoot 80 in the second round on Friday. It is safe to say the golfer has proved himself wrong.