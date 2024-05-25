2018 Women's British Open winner lauds Nelly Korda's impressive win streak - "I just can't get my head around it" 

Nelly Korda's streak on the LPGA Tour so far has been nothing short of impressive. In the 2024 season, Korda has won six out of the last seven tournaments that she has participated in, including a major. The 25-year-old golfer has now doubled her OWGR point lead over the No. 2 ranked golfer, Lilia Vu.

She has also secured her spot on the US team for the 2024 Olympics. 2018 Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall had nothing but praise for Korda and her tenacity to win so many consecutive tournaments. Speaking via BBC, Hall said:

"In a way I hope it continues like that because it's just amazing to see. I just can't get my head around it. Six out of seven is just unbelievable. It's great for the game in general. Although we obviously want to win more than anything, for her to keep winning like she is, it's just doing great things for us, promoting the tournaments and the Tour in general."

Georgia Hall finished T49 at the Mizuho Americas Open, a tournament that Nelly Korda won. Both golfers will now turn their attention to the US Women's Open, the second major championship of the year.

"It’s on the top of my priority list" - Nelly Korda eyes second major win of the year at 2024 Women's US Open

Nelly Korda celebrated her sixth victory at the Mizuho Americas Open with a one shot victory over Hannah Green. Korda said that she could barely fathom her victory, especially since it was her sixth win of the season. She said via Fox News:

"Oh, my gosh, six. I can’t even really gather myself right now with that, the head to head that Hannah and I had pretty much all day. Wasn’t my best stuff out there today, but fought really hard on the back nine."

She will hope to continue her momentum into the 2024 Women's US Open to take her second major victory of the season. Speaking about her next performance, Korda said:

"Obviously, it’s on the top of my priority list. I just know there is never any good when you put more pressure on yourself. Just going to stay in my bubble that week and take it a shot at a time."

So far, Nelly Korda has won the LPGA Drive On Championship, the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, the Ford Championship, the T-Mobile Match Play, the Chevron Championship and the Mizuho Americas Open. Korda became the first golfer since 2013 to win six times or more on the LPGA Tour. She also joined the likes of Babe Zaharis, Louise Suggs and Lorena Ochoa in winning six times before June.