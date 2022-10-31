Create

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money payout for each golfer

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 31, 2022 07:56 PM IST
butterfield bermuda championship 2022
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship wraps up with the finale on Sunday, October 30. The three-day championship started on October 27 at Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, which serves as the event's home for the fourth time. Eyes were on Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rogers, and Thomas Detry. Surprisingly, however, Seamus Power clinched the trophy.

The purse for the championship is $6.5 million, divided among the players based on their ranking. The winner received $1,170,000.

Sweet victory for Seamus 🏆@Power4Seamus secures his second TOUR title @Bermuda_Champ https://t.co/iNG1N1tCsn

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money and final results

Winner: $1,170,000

  • Player: Seamus Power

2: $708,500

  • Player: Thomas Detry

T-3: $344,500

  • Player: Ben Griffin

T-3: $344,500

  • Player: Patrick Rodgers

T-3: $344,500

  • Player: Kevin Yu

T-6: $227,500

  • Player: Aaron Baddeley

T-6: $227,500

  • Player: Denny McCarthy

T-8: $196,625

  • Player: Justin Lower

T-8: $196,625

  • Player: Max McGreevy

10: $177,125

  • Player: Harrison Endycott

T-11: $134,875

  • Player: Brian Gay

T-11:$134,875

  • Player: David Lingmerth

T-11: $134,875

  • Player: Sean O'Hair

T-11: $134,875

  • Player: Greyson Sigg

T-11: $134,875

  • Player: Alex Smalley

T-11: $134,875

  • Player: Nick Watney

T-17: $89,375

  • Player: Byeong Hun An

T-17: $89,375

  • Player: Akshay Bhatia

T-17: $89,375

  • Player: Zecheng Dou

T-17: $89,375

  • Player: Fabián Gómez

T-17: $89,375

  • Player: Chesson Hadley

T-17: $89,375

  • Player: Andrew Novak

T-23: $56,550

  • Player: Nico Echavarria

T-23: $56,550

  • Player: Nick Hardy

T-23:$56,550

  • Player: Robby Shelton

T-23: $56,550

  • Player: Austin Smotherman

T-23: $56,550

  • Player: Nick Taylor

T-23: $56,550

  • Player: Richy Werenski

T-29: $41,654.17

  • Player: MJ Daffue

T-29: $41,654.17

  • Player: Garrick Higgo

T-29: $41,654.17

  • Player: Adam Schenk

T-29: $41,654.17

  • Player: Robert Streb

T-29: $41,654.16

  • Player: Scott Harrington

T-29: $41,654.16

  • Player: Charley Hoffman

T-35: $29,683.34

  • Player: Jonathan Byrd

T-35: $29,683.34

  • Player: Nate Lashley

T-35: $29,683.34

  • Player: Seung-Yul Noh

T-35: $29,683.33

  • Player: Will Gordon

T-35: $29,683.33

  • Player: Brent Grant

T-35:$29,683.33

  • Player: Cameron Percy

T-35:$29,683.33

  • Player: Erik van Rooyen

T-35: $29,683.33

  • Player: John VanDerLaan

T-35:$29,683.33

  • Player: Brandon Wu

T-44: $20,527

  • Player: Tyson Alexander

T-44: $20,527

  • Player: Austin Cook

T-44: $20,527

  • Player: Tano Goya

T-44: $20,527

  • Player: Adam Long

T-44: $20,527

  • Player: C.T. Pan

T-49: $16,367

  • Player: Arjun Atwal

T-49: $16,367

  • Player: Ben Crane

T-49: $16,367

  • Player: Russell Knox

T-49: $16,367

  • Player: Ben Martin

T-49: $16,367

  • Player: Dylan Wu

T-54: $15,275

  • Player: Aaron Rai

T-54: $15,275

  • Player: Brian Stuard

T-54: $15,275

  • Player: Camilo Villegas

T-57: $14,950

  • Player: Philip Knowles

T-57: $14,950

  • Player: Ben Taylor

T-59: $14,690

  • Player: Scott Gutschewski

T-59: $14,690

  • Player: Trevor Werbylo

61: $14,495

  • Player: Matti Schmid

62: $14,365

  • Player: Scott Brown

T-63: $14,170

  • Player: Lucas Glover

T-63: $14,170

  • Player: Harry Hall

T-65: $13,975

  • Player: Greg Chalmers

T-65: Amateur

  • Player: Caleb Surratt

67: $13,845

  • Player: Augusto Núñez

Final recap

With back-to-back birdies, Ben Griffin led over Seamus with two shots. But the next moment, it all fell apart. Power took his first lead the day after he holed his birdie putt for a two-shot swing.

A sneak preview of today's pairings FIRST TEE TIME - 07:35 AM(*11 Minute increments thereafter)ROUND 1 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship https://t.co/WxXkKPVSrj

After making a bogey on the 15th, a strong wind disturbed their match, leading to a penalty drop for Griffin. Ben Griffin seized control of the match after his four birdies on six opening holes in the finale. But he missed his next few holes, while Power hit under 70 to win the title.

Quick Links

Edited by Srijan Sen
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...