2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money payout for each golfer

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship wraps up with the finale on Sunday, October 30. The three-day championship started on October 27 at Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, which serves as the event's home for the fourth time. Eyes were on Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rogers, and Thomas Detry. Surprisingly, however, Seamus Power clinched the trophy.
The purse for the championship is $6.5 million, divided among the players based on their ranking. The winner received $1,170,000.
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money and final results
Winner: $1,170,000
- Player: Seamus Power
2: $708,500
- Player: Thomas Detry
T-3: $344,500
- Player: Ben Griffin
T-3: $344,500
- Player: Patrick Rodgers
T-3: $344,500
- Player: Kevin Yu
T-6: $227,500
- Player: Aaron Baddeley
T-6: $227,500
- Player: Denny McCarthy
T-8: $196,625
- Player: Justin Lower
T-8: $196,625
- Player: Max McGreevy
10: $177,125
- Player: Harrison Endycott
T-11: $134,875
- Player: Brian Gay
T-11:$134,875
- Player: David Lingmerth
T-11: $134,875
- Player: Sean O'Hair
T-11: $134,875
- Player: Greyson Sigg
T-11: $134,875
- Player: Alex Smalley
T-11: $134,875
- Player: Nick Watney
T-17: $89,375
- Player: Byeong Hun An
T-17: $89,375
- Player: Akshay Bhatia
T-17: $89,375
- Player: Zecheng Dou
T-17: $89,375
- Player: Fabián Gómez
T-17: $89,375
- Player: Chesson Hadley
T-17: $89,375
- Player: Andrew Novak
T-23: $56,550
- Player: Nico Echavarria
T-23: $56,550
- Player: Nick Hardy
T-23:$56,550
- Player: Robby Shelton
T-23: $56,550
- Player: Austin Smotherman
T-23: $56,550
- Player: Nick Taylor
T-23: $56,550
- Player: Richy Werenski
T-29: $41,654.17
- Player: MJ Daffue
T-29: $41,654.17
- Player: Garrick Higgo
T-29: $41,654.17
- Player: Adam Schenk
T-29: $41,654.17
- Player: Robert Streb
T-29: $41,654.16
- Player: Scott Harrington
T-29: $41,654.16
- Player: Charley Hoffman
T-35: $29,683.34
- Player: Jonathan Byrd
T-35: $29,683.34
- Player: Nate Lashley
T-35: $29,683.34
- Player: Seung-Yul Noh
T-35: $29,683.33
- Player: Will Gordon
T-35: $29,683.33
- Player: Brent Grant
T-35:$29,683.33
- Player: Cameron Percy
T-35:$29,683.33
- Player: Erik van Rooyen
T-35: $29,683.33
- Player: John VanDerLaan
T-35:$29,683.33
- Player: Brandon Wu
T-44: $20,527
- Player: Tyson Alexander
T-44: $20,527
- Player: Austin Cook
T-44: $20,527
- Player: Tano Goya
T-44: $20,527
- Player: Adam Long
T-44: $20,527
- Player: C.T. Pan
T-49: $16,367
- Player: Arjun Atwal
T-49: $16,367
- Player: Ben Crane
T-49: $16,367
- Player: Russell Knox
T-49: $16,367
- Player: Ben Martin
T-49: $16,367
- Player: Dylan Wu
T-54: $15,275
- Player: Aaron Rai
T-54: $15,275
- Player: Brian Stuard
T-54: $15,275
- Player: Camilo Villegas
T-57: $14,950
- Player: Philip Knowles
T-57: $14,950
- Player: Ben Taylor
T-59: $14,690
- Player: Scott Gutschewski
T-59: $14,690
- Player: Trevor Werbylo
61: $14,495
- Player: Matti Schmid
62: $14,365
- Player: Scott Brown
T-63: $14,170
- Player: Lucas Glover
T-63: $14,170
- Player: Harry Hall
T-65: $13,975
- Player: Greg Chalmers
T-65: Amateur
- Player: Caleb Surratt
67: $13,845
- Player: Augusto Núñez
Final recap
With back-to-back birdies, Ben Griffin led over Seamus with two shots. But the next moment, it all fell apart. Power took his first lead the day after he holed his birdie putt for a two-shot swing.
After making a bogey on the 15th, a strong wind disturbed their match, leading to a penalty drop for Griffin. Ben Griffin seized control of the match after his four birdies on six opening holes in the finale. But he missed his next few holes, while Power hit under 70 to win the title.