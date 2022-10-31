2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money payout for each golfer

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship wraps up with the finale on Sunday, October 30. The three-day championship started on October 27 at Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, which serves as the event's home for the fourth time. Eyes were on Denny McCarthy, Patrick Rogers, and Thomas Detry. Surprisingly, however, Seamus Power clinched the trophy.

The purse for the championship is $6.5 million, divided among the players based on their ranking. The winner received $1,170,000.

2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Prize money and final results

Winner: $1,170,000

Player: Seamus Power

2: $708,500

Player: Thomas Detry

T-3: $344,500

Player: Ben Griffin

T-3: $344,500

Player: Patrick Rodgers

T-3: $344,500

Player: Kevin Yu

T-6: $227,500

Player: Aaron Baddeley

T-6: $227,500

Player: Denny McCarthy

T-8: $196,625

Player: Justin Lower

T-8: $196,625

Player: Max McGreevy

10: $177,125

Player: Harrison Endycott

T-11: $134,875

Player: Brian Gay

T-11:$134,875

Player: David Lingmerth

T-11: $134,875

Player: Sean O'Hair

T-11: $134,875

Player: Greyson Sigg

T-11: $134,875

Player: Alex Smalley

T-11: $134,875

Player: Nick Watney

T-17: $89,375

Player: Byeong Hun An

T-17: $89,375

Player: Akshay Bhatia

T-17: $89,375

Player: Zecheng Dou

T-17: $89,375

Player: Fabián Gómez

T-17: $89,375

Player: Chesson Hadley

T-17: $89,375

Player: Andrew Novak

T-23: $56,550

Player: Nico Echavarria

T-23: $56,550

Player: Nick Hardy

T-23:$56,550

Player: Robby Shelton

T-23: $56,550

Player: Austin Smotherman

T-23: $56,550

Player: Nick Taylor

T-23: $56,550

Player: Richy Werenski

T-29: $41,654.17

Player: MJ Daffue

T-29: $41,654.17

Player: Garrick Higgo

T-29: $41,654.17

Player: Adam Schenk

T-29: $41,654.17

Player: Robert Streb

T-29: $41,654.16

Player: Scott Harrington

T-29: $41,654.16

Player: Charley Hoffman

T-35: $29,683.34

Player: Jonathan Byrd

T-35: $29,683.34

Player: Nate Lashley

T-35: $29,683.34

Player: Seung-Yul Noh

T-35: $29,683.33

Player: Will Gordon

T-35: $29,683.33

Player: Brent Grant

T-35:$29,683.33

Player: Cameron Percy

T-35:$29,683.33

Player: Erik van Rooyen

T-35: $29,683.33

Player: John VanDerLaan

T-35:$29,683.33

Player: Brandon Wu

T-44: $20,527

Player: Tyson Alexander

T-44: $20,527

Player: Austin Cook

T-44: $20,527

Player: Tano Goya

T-44: $20,527

Player: Adam Long

T-44: $20,527

Player: C.T. Pan

T-49: $16,367

Player: Arjun Atwal

T-49: $16,367

Player: Ben Crane

T-49: $16,367

Player: Russell Knox

T-49: $16,367

Player: Ben Martin

T-49: $16,367

Player: Dylan Wu

T-54: $15,275

Player: Aaron Rai

T-54: $15,275

Player: Brian Stuard

T-54: $15,275

Player: Camilo Villegas

T-57: $14,950

Player: Philip Knowles

T-57: $14,950

Player: Ben Taylor

T-59: $14,690

Player: Scott Gutschewski

T-59: $14,690

Player: Trevor Werbylo

61: $14,495

Player: Matti Schmid

62: $14,365

Player: Scott Brown

T-63: $14,170

Player: Lucas Glover

T-63: $14,170

Player: Harry Hall

T-65: $13,975

Player: Greg Chalmers

T-65: Amateur

Player: Caleb Surratt

67: $13,845

Player: Augusto Núñez

Final recap

With back-to-back birdies, Ben Griffin led over Seamus with two shots. But the next moment, it all fell apart. Power took his first lead the day after he holed his birdie putt for a two-shot swing.

After making a bogey on the 15th, a strong wind disturbed their match, leading to a penalty drop for Griffin. Ben Griffin seized control of the match after his four birdies on six opening holes in the finale. But he missed his next few holes, while Power hit under 70 to win the title.

