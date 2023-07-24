2023 3M Open field and player rankings explored

After a successful British Open outing, the PGA Tour will travel to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 2023 3M Open. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27 and conclude on Sunday, July 30.

The 3M Open is the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event, which follows the fourth and final major championship of the year, will see a 156-player field competing for the $7.8 million prize purse. Despite being a non-elevated event, the 3M Open field will have some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour in its field.

2023 3M Open field

The PGA Tour's 2023 3M Open field will have 11 of the top-50 Official World Golf Ranking ranked players among the top contenders. World No. 19 Tony Finau is the defending champion. He will be joined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama and more.

However, the event will miss out on names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. The top golfers have chosen to sit this weekend out. World No. 15 Cameron Young will be the highest-rated player of the weekend.

Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 3M Open field:

15 - Cameron Young

19 - Tony Finau

24 - Justin Thomas

25 - Sepp Straka

27 - Sungjae Im

29 - Hideki Matsuyama

35 - Sahith Theegala

36 - Emiliano Grillo

40 - Ryan Fox

41 - Tom Hoge

47 - Billy Horschel

Here is the complete 2023 3M Open field:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Ryan Brehm

Jonathan Byrd

Frankie Capan III

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Derek Hitchner

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Thomas Lehman

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Eric Rolland

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Preston Summerhays

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the 2023 3M Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.