2023 3M Open field and player rankings explored

After a successful British Open outing, the PGA Tour will travel to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the 2023 3M Open. The four-day event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 27 and conclude on Sunday, July 30.
The 3M Open is the 42nd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The event, which follows the fourth and final major championship of the year, will see a 156-player field competing for the $7.8 million prize purse. Despite being a non-elevated event, the 3M Open field will have some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour in its field.
2023 3M Open field
The PGA Tour's 2023 3M Open field will have 11 of the top-50 Official World Golf Ranking ranked players among the top contenders. World No. 19 Tony Finau is the defending champion. He will be joined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama and more.
However, the event will miss out on names like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler. The top golfers have chosen to sit this weekend out. World No. 15 Cameron Young will be the highest-rated player of the weekend.
Here are the top-50 ranked players in the 2023 3M Open field:
- 15 - Cameron Young
- 19 - Tony Finau
- 24 - Justin Thomas
- 25 - Sepp Straka
- 27 - Sungjae Im
- 29 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 35 - Sahith Theegala
- 36 - Emiliano Grillo
- 40 - Ryan Fox
- 41 - Tom Hoge
- 47 - Billy Horschel
Here is the complete 2023 3M Open field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Brehm
- Jonathan Byrd
- Frankie Capan III
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Tony Finau
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Derek Hitchner
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Thomas Lehman
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Eric Rolland
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Preston Summerhays
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the 2023 3M Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.