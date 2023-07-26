2023 3M Open: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The fifth edition of the 3M Open will tee off on Thursday, July 27 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. This will be the second-last event on this year's PGA Tour schedule before the FedEx Saint Jude Championship.

Most of the top players have skipped this week's event after the Open Championship fatigue. However, several prominent names are competing to gain crucial FedEx Cup points.

The 3M Open will be televised live on Golf Channel, while ESPN+ and Peacock will stream the event online.

Here's the TV schedule for the 2023 3M Open (all times ET):

Thursday, July 27

Round 1:

4-7 pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 28

Round 2:

4-7 pm: (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 29

Round 3:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (CBS)

Sunday, July 30

Round 4:

1-3 pm (Golf Channel)

3-6 pm (CBS)

Streaming details

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream the complete event with a special stream for the featured holes throughout the week.

Radio

SiriusXM and PGATour.com/live audio will do the radio streaming of the 3M Open from 1 pm to 6 pm on Thursday and Friday and from 1 pm to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tee time details for the 2023 3M Open

Cameron Young is the highest-ranked golfer playing at the 3M Open

Here are the tee time details for the first round of the 2023 3M Open:

Hole 1

7:45 am: Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, and Kramer Hickok

7:56 am: Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, and Ben Griffin

8:07 am: Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim

8:18 am: Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover

8:29 am: Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar

8:40 am: Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, and Brandt Snedeker

8:51 am: Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

9:02 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

9:13 am: Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy

9:24 am: Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, and Taylor Pendrith

9:35 am: Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, and Zecheng Dou

9:46 am: Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, and Sam Bennett

9:57 am: Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, and Caleb VanArragon (a)

1:10 pm: Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, and Taylor Montgomery

1:21 pm: Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, and Hank Lebioda

1:32 pm: Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott

1:43 pm: K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala

1:54 pm: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 pm: Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

2:16 pm: Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, and Austin Smotherman

2:27 pm: Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, and David Hearn

2:38 pm: Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, and Sean O’Hair

2:49 pm: Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, and Jonathan Byrd

3:00 pm: Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, and Alex Gaugert

3:11 pm: Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard

3:22 pm: Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, and Derek Hitchner

Hole 10

7:45 am: Zac Blair, Harry Hall, and Paul Haley II

7:56 am: Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh

8:07 am: Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox

8:18 am: Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, and Tom Hoge

8:29 am: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, and Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 am: Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, and Sungjae Im

8:51 am: Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman

9:02 am: Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, and Sam Stevens

9:13 am: Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, and Brandon Wu

9:24 am: Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, and Callum Tarren

9:35 am: Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, and Justin Lower

9:46 am: Augusto Nez, Kyle Westmoreland, and Frankie Capan III

9:57 am: Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, and Thomas Lehman

1:10 pm: Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, and Tyson Alexander

1:21 pm: Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, and Dylan Wu

1:32 pm: Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu

1:43 pm: J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin

1:54 pm: Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, and Andrew Landry

2:05 pm: Robert Streb, Brian Gay, and Charley Hoffman

2:16 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, and Davis Thompson

2:27 pm: Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, and David Lipsky

2:38 pm: Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, and Ben Taylor

2:49 pm: Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, and Harry Higgs

3:00 pm: MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy

3:11 pm: Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi

3:22 pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, and Preston Summerhays (a)