2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Best bets and odds 

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is here. DP World Tour’s top players have now lined up in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the event after a successful Hero Cup outing. The European event is set to tee off on Thursday, January 19, and will conclude on 22.

The seventh event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship features a stacked 132-player field. The event will see players fight it out for the winner’s share of 1.53 million from the $9 million prize purse.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship odds

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton are the top names on the field at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Unsurprisingly, the trio have the best odds at the event as well. According to Golf News Net, Fleetwood and Hatton stand as favorites amongst them with odds of 1100. Their 11-to-1 betting odds are closely followed by Lowry with odds of 14-to-1.

Alex Noren is another top 50 player on the field with good odds. The golfer follows the leading trio with betting odds of 20-to-1. While several LIV Golf golfers, including Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, are on the field, only Patrick Reed comes with presentable odds. The betters expect the golfer to finish in the top 10.

Here are the top betting odds for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:

Tommy Fleetwood - 1100

Tyrrell Hatton - 1100

Shane Lowry - 1400

Alex Noren - 2000

Min Woo Lee - 2200

Thomas Pieters - 2200

Patrick Reed - 2500

Robert MacIntyre - 2500

Seamus Power - 2500

Ryan Fox - 3000

Jordan Smith - 3300

Rasmus Hojgaard - 3300

Adrian Meronk - 3500

Adrian Otaegui - 4000

Antoine Rozner - 4000

Lee Westwood - 4000

Sepp Straka - 4000

Victor Perez - 4000

Francesco Molinari - 5000

Nicolai Hojgaard - 5000

Sam Horsfield - 5000

Thriston Lawrence - 5500

Scott Jamieson - 6000

Alexander Bjork - 6600

Bernd Wiesberger - 6600

Ian Poulter - 6600

Callum Shinkwin - 7000

Eddie Pepperell - 7000

Julien Brun - 7000

Richie Ramsay - 7000

Henrik Stenson - 7500

Justin Harding - 7500

Matt Wallace - 7500

Adri Arnaus - 8000

Andy Sullivan - 8000

Guido Migliozzi - 8000

Jason Scrivener - 8000

Oliver Bekker - 8000

Padraig Harrington - 8000

Richard Mansell - 8000

Gavin Green - 9000

George Coetzee - 9000

Jazz Janewattananond - 9000

Joost Luiten - 9000

Louis De Jager - 9000

Mikko Korhonen - 9000

Yannik Paul - 9000

Ewen Ferguson - 10000

Fabrizio Zanotti - 10000

John Catlin - 10000

Thorbjorn Olesen - 10000

Marcel Schneider - 10500

Connor Syme - 11000

Matthew Jordan - 11000

Niklas Norgaard Mller - 11000

Ashun Wu - 12500

Edoardo Molinari - 12500

Hennie du Plessis - 12500

Jeff Winther - 12500

Masahiro Kawamura - 12500

Rafa Cabrera Bello - 12500

Richard Bland - 12500

Ross Fisher - 12500

Sami Valimaki - 12500

Shubhankar Sharma - 12500

Dale Whitnell - 14000

Hurly Long - 14000

Jeunghun Wang - 14000

Johannes Veerman - 14000

Paul Waring - 14000

Marcus Armitage - 15000

Matthew Southgate - 15000

Pablo Larrazabal - 15000

