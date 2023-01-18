2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Best bets and odds 

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is here. DP World Tour’s top players have now lined up in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for the event after a successful Hero Cup outing. The European event is set to tee off on Thursday, January 19, and will conclude on 22.
The seventh event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship features a stacked 132-player field. The event will see players fight it out for the winner’s share of 1.53 million from the $9 million prize purse.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship odds
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Tyrrell Hatton are the top names on the field at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Unsurprisingly, the trio have the best odds at the event as well. According to Golf News Net, Fleetwood and Hatton stand as favorites amongst them with odds of 1100. Their 11-to-1 betting odds are closely followed by Lowry with odds of 14-to-1.
Alex Noren is another top 50 player on the field with good odds. The golfer follows the leading trio with betting odds of 20-to-1. While several LIV Golf golfers, including Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, are on the field, only Patrick Reed comes with presentable odds. The betters expect the golfer to finish in the top 10.
Here are the top betting odds for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship:
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1100
- Tyrrell Hatton - 1100
- Shane Lowry - 1400
- Alex Noren - 2000
- Min Woo Lee - 2200
- Thomas Pieters - 2200
- Patrick Reed - 2500
- Robert MacIntyre - 2500
- Seamus Power - 2500
- Ryan Fox - 3000
- Jordan Smith - 3300
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 3300
- Adrian Meronk - 3500
- Adrian Otaegui - 4000
- Antoine Rozner - 4000
- Lee Westwood - 4000
- Sepp Straka - 4000
- Victor Perez - 4000
- Francesco Molinari - 5000
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 5000
- Sam Horsfield - 5000
- Thriston Lawrence - 5500
- Scott Jamieson - 6000
- Alexander Bjork - 6600
- Bernd Wiesberger - 6600
- Ian Poulter - 6600
- Callum Shinkwin - 7000
- Eddie Pepperell - 7000
- Julien Brun - 7000
- Richie Ramsay - 7000
- Henrik Stenson - 7500
- Justin Harding - 7500
- Matt Wallace - 7500
- Adri Arnaus - 8000
- Andy Sullivan - 8000
- Guido Migliozzi - 8000
- Jason Scrivener - 8000
- Oliver Bekker - 8000
- Padraig Harrington - 8000
- Richard Mansell - 8000
- Gavin Green - 9000
- George Coetzee - 9000
- Jazz Janewattananond - 9000
- Joost Luiten - 9000
- Louis De Jager - 9000
- Mikko Korhonen - 9000
- Yannik Paul - 9000
- Ewen Ferguson - 10000
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 10000
- John Catlin - 10000
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 10000
- Marcel Schneider - 10500
- Connor Syme - 11000
- Matthew Jordan - 11000
- Niklas Norgaard Mller - 11000
- Ashun Wu - 12500
- Edoardo Molinari - 12500
- Hennie du Plessis - 12500
- Jeff Winther - 12500
- Masahiro Kawamura - 12500
- Rafa Cabrera Bello - 12500
- Richard Bland - 12500
- Ross Fisher - 12500
- Sami Valimaki - 12500
- Shubhankar Sharma - 12500
- Dale Whitnell - 14000
- Hurly Long - 14000
- Jeunghun Wang - 14000
- Johannes Veerman - 14000
- Paul Waring - 14000
- Marcus Armitage - 15000
- Matthew Southgate - 15000
- Pablo Larrazabal - 15000