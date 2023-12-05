2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023-24 DP World Tour season’s Opening Swing phase is underway. The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 7 at the Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.
The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour, will see a 156-player field compete for the €1,500,000 (around $1.62 million) prize purse. Several DP World Tour regulars like Louis Oosthuizen, Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel will compete for the €255,000 (around $276,000) winner’s paycheck.
Defending champion Ockie Strydom will also return for the event in South Africa. However, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, taking place after the PGA Tour regular season, will have no players from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field
Here’s the complete field for the Alfred Dunhill Championship:
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Kyle Barker
- Oliver Bekker
- Daniel Bennett
- Matthis Besard
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Dean Burmester
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Robson Chinhoi
- Aaron Cockerill
- Ugo Coussaud
- Louis de Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Luca Filippi
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Deon Germishuys
- Joel Girrbach
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Jean Hugo
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Andrew Johnston
- Rupert Kaminski
- Anton Karlsson
- Peter Karmis
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Ruan Korb
- Joakim Lagergren
- Christo Lamprecht
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Christiaan Maas
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Anthony Michael
- Guido Migliozzi
- Malcolm Mitchell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Hennie Otto
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Gerhard Pepler
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Nikhil Rama
- David Ravetto
- Jovan Rebula
- JC Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Max Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Matti Schmid
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Charl Schwartzel
- JJ Senekal
- Combrinck Smit
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Tristen Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Santiago Tarrio
- Keagan Thomas
- Tom Vaillant
- Rourke van der Spuy
- Darius van Driel
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- MJ Viljoen
- Paul Waring
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
More details on the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship, including tee times and prize money breakdown, will be updated soon.