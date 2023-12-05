2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023-24 DP World Tour season’s Opening Swing phase is underway. The 2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 7 at the Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the Sunshine Tour, will see a 156-player field compete for the €1,500,000 (around $1.62 million) prize purse. Several DP World Tour regulars like Louis Oosthuizen, Thriston Lawrence, Dean Burmester and Charl Schwartzel will compete for the €255,000 (around $276,000) winner’s paycheck.

Defending champion Ockie Strydom will also return for the event in South Africa. However, the Alfred Dunhill Championship, taking place after the PGA Tour regular season, will have no players from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

Here’s the complete field for the Alfred Dunhill Championship:

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Oliver Bekker

Daniel Bennett

Matthis Besard

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Merrick Bremner

Dean Burmester

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Robson Chinhoi

Aaron Cockerill

Ugo Coussaud

Louis de Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Will Enefer

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Luca Filippi

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Deon Germishuys

Joel Girrbach

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Joachim Hansen

Angel Hidalgo

Jean Hugo

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Andrew Johnston

Rupert Kaminski

Anton Karlsson

Peter Karmis

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Ruan Korb

Joakim Lagergren

Christo Lamprecht

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Christiaan Maas

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Anthony Michael

Guido Migliozzi

Malcolm Mitchell

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Hennie O'Kennedy

Louis Oosthuizen

Hennie Otto

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Gerhard Pepler

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Nikhil Rama

David Ravetto

Jovan Rebula

JC Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Max Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Matti Schmid

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Charl Schwartzel

JJ Senekal

Combrinck Smit

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Tristen Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Santiago Tarrio

Keagan Thomas

Tom Vaillant

Rourke van der Spuy

Darius van Driel

Erik van Rooyen

Daniel van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

MJ Viljoen

Paul Waring

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

More details on the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Championship, including tee times and prize money breakdown, will be updated soon.