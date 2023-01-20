2023 American Express Day 2 tee times and TV schedule

Day 1 of the 2023 American Express ended with Davis Thompson in the lead. The 23-year-old rookie played a stretch of 6 under in four holes that featured consecutive eagles to take the lead. Event favorite Jon Rahm followed him by two shots.
Having come to the U.S. on the back of two successful outings on the Hawaiian islands, the top PGA Tour golfers seemed to struggle a bit. The American Express being held at PGA West in La Quinta, California, will see golfers including Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler go again on Day 2 to try and take the lead.
2023 American Express Day 2 tee times
The American Express Day 2 will tee off at La Quinta Country Club with Sam Ryder and Matthias Schwab.
Here are the tee times for Friday’s second round of the 2023 American Express (All times ET):
La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
- 11:41 am - Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 11:52 am - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
- 12:03 pm - Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
- 12:14 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
- 12:25 pm - K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
- 12:36 pm - Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 12:47 pm - Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
- 12:58 pm - Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
- 1:09 pm - Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
- 1:20 pm - Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
- 1:31 pm - Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
- 1:42 pm - Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
- 11:41 am - Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
- 11:52 am - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
- 12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
- 12:14 pm - Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
- 12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Luke List
- 12:36 pm - Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
- 12:47 pm - Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
- 12:58 pm - Sam Burns, Harris English
- 1:09 pm - Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
- 1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
- 1:31 pm - Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
- 1:42 pm - Harrison Endycott, John Pak
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
- 11:41 am - Hank Lebioda, Andrew Landry
- 11:52 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
- 12:03 pm - Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
- 12:14 pm - Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
- 12:25 pm - Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
- 12:36 pm - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
- 12:47 pm - Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy
- 12:58 pm - Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
- 1:09 pm - Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
- 1:20 pm - Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
- 1:31 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
- 1:42 pm - MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
- 11:41 am - Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 11:52 am - Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
- 12:03 pm - Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
- 12:14 pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
- 12:25 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
- 12:36 pm - Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
- 12:47 pm - Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
- 12:58 pm - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- 1:09 pm - Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
- 1:20 pm - Adam Long, Chez Reavie
- 1:31 pm - Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:42 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee
- 11:30 am - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
- 11:41 am - Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
- 11:52 am - Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
- 12:03 pm - Brian Stuard, Seung Yul Noh
- 12:14 pm - Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An
- 12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
- 12:36 pm - Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
- 12:47 pm - Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
- 12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Jason Day
- 1:09 pm - Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
- 1:20 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
- 1:31 pm - Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
- 1:42 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee
- 11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
- 11:41 am - Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
- 11:52 am - S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
- 12:03 pm - Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
- 12:14 pm - Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
- 12:25 pm - Brice Garnett, James Hahn
- 12:36 pm - Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
- 12:47 pm - Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
- 12:58 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
- 1:09 pm - Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
- 1:20 pm - Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
- 1:31 pm - Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
- 1:42 pm - Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
The American Express Day 2 TV schedule
PGA Tour’s The American Express is being broadcast on the Golf Channel. Viewers can also watch the live stream of the event on ESPN+ and Peacock. The tournament is being broadcast on SiriusXM as well.
The American Express Thursday, Day 2 schedule:
TV
- Golf Channel: 3-7 pm
Radio
- SiriusXM: 1-7 pm
Stream
- ESPN+: 11:30 am-7 pm
- Peacock: 3-7 pm
The American Express' Saturday TV schedule and tee times will be updated after Day 2.