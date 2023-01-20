2023 American Express Day 2 tee times and TV schedule

Day 1 of the 2023 American Express ended with Davis Thompson in the lead. The 23-year-old rookie played a stretch of 6 under in four holes that featured consecutive eagles to take the lead. Event favorite Jon Rahm followed him by two shots.

Having come to the U.S. on the back of two successful outings on the Hawaiian islands, the top PGA Tour golfers seemed to struggle a bit. The American Express being held at PGA West in La Quinta, California, will see golfers including Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler go again on Day 2 to try and take the lead.

2023 American Express Day 2 tee times

The American Express Day 2 will tee off at La Quinta Country Club with Sam Ryder and Matthias Schwab.

Here are the tee times for Friday’s second round of the 2023 American Express (All times ET):

La Quinta Country Club — 1st tee

11:30 am - Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

11:41 am - Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:52 am - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez

12:03 pm - Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

12:14 pm - Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

12:25 pm - K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen

12:36 pm - Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

12:47 pm - Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

12:58 pm - Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

1:09 pm - Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

1:20 pm - Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

1:31 pm - Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

1:42 pm - Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

La Quinta Country Club — 10th tee

11:30 am - Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

11:41 am - Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz

11:52 am - Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

12:03 pm - Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

12:14 pm - Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

12:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Luke List

12:36 pm - Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman

12:47 pm - Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

12:58 pm - Sam Burns, Harris English

1:09 pm - Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

1:20 pm - Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

1:31 pm - Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

1:42 pm - Harrison Endycott, John Pak

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 1st tee

11:30 am - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

11:41 am - Hank Lebioda, Andrew Landry

11:52 am - Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

12:03 pm - Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

12:14 pm - Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

12:25 pm - Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

12:36 pm - Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

12:47 pm - Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

12:58 pm - Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

1:09 pm - Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

1:20 pm - Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

1:31 pm - Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:42 pm - MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

Nicklaus Tournament Course — 10th tee

11:30 am - Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

11:41 am - Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

11:52 am - Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

12:03 pm - Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

12:14 pm - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

12:25 pm - Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

12:36 pm - Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

12:47 pm - Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

12:58 pm - Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:09 pm - Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

1:20 pm - Adam Long, Chez Reavie

1:31 pm - Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

1:42 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 1st tee

11:30 am - Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

11:41 am - Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

11:52 am - Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

12:03 pm - Brian Stuard, Seung Yul Noh

12:14 pm - Kevin Chappell, Byeong Hun An

12:25 pm - J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

12:36 pm - Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

12:47 pm - Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

12:58 pm - Sungjae Im, Jason Day

1:09 pm - Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

1:20 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

1:31 pm - Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:42 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

Pete Dye Stadium Course — 10th tee

11:30 am - Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

11:41 am - Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

11:52 am - S.H. Kim, Eric Cole

12:03 pm - Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

12:14 pm - Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd

12:25 pm - Brice Garnett, James Hahn

12:36 pm - Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

12:47 pm - Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:58 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

1:09 pm - Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

1:20 pm - Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

1:31 pm - Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

1:42 pm - Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

The American Express Day 2 TV schedule

PGA Tour’s The American Express is being broadcast on the Golf Channel. Viewers can also watch the live stream of the event on ESPN+ and Peacock. The tournament is being broadcast on SiriusXM as well.

The American Express Thursday, Day 2 schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 3-7 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-7 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 11:30 am-7 pm

Peacock: 3-7 pm

The American Express' Saturday TV schedule and tee times will be updated after Day 2.

