2023 AT&T Byron Nelson: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, golf coverage, radio, and more

The upcoming event in the PGA Tour schedule is the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, which is set to commence on Thursday, May 11, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Dallas, Texas.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tournament serves as a warm-up event to the second major championship of the season, the PGA Championship, which is scheduled to begin the following week.

This year's tournament marks the third time that TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney will be the host venue. TPC Craig Racnh signed a five-year agreement with the PGA Tour in 2020.

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will be broadcast live on NBC's Golf Channel just like all other PGA Tour events. For weekends, CBS will take over from Golf Channel in the evening session.

Here are the TV schedule details for the tournament:

Round 1: Thursday, May 11

4-7 pm EST (Golf Channel).

Round 2: Friday, May 12

4-7 pm EST (Golf Channel).

Round 3: Saturday, May 13

1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).

3-6 pm EST (CBS).

Round 4: Sunday, May 14

1-3 pm EST (Golf Channel).

3-6 pm EST (CBS).

Online streaming and radio details for the AT&T Byron Nelson

Fans can also stream the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson online via several platforms like Peacock and ESPN+. The PGA Tour Live will also include some of the featured groups each day.

Here are the streaming details for the event:

Thursday, May 11:

Round 1: 7 am-7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Friday, May 12

Round 2: 7:45 am-7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 13

Round 3: 8 am- 6 pm ET, (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 14

Round 4: 8 am- 6 pm ET, (ESPN+)

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio will do the radio broadcast for AT&T Byron Nelson.

Thursday-Friday: 1 pm-7 pm ET.

Saturday-Sunday: 1 pm-6 pm ET

Tee details for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Here are the tee time details for the AT&T Byron Nelson:

Hole 1

7:50 am: Henrik Norlander, S.Y. Noh, James Hahn

8:01 am: Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Patton Kizzire

8:12 am: Kramer Hickok, Kevin Tway, Nate Lashley

8:23 am: Tyler Duncan, Steward Cink, Cameron Champ

8:34 am: Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Trey Mullinax

8:45 am: Richy Werenski, Luke List, Ryan Brehm

8:56 am: Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Bo Van Pelt

9:07 am: David Lipsky, Charley Hoffman, Adam Long

9:18 am: Matthias Schwab, Nick Watney, Satoshi Kodaira

9:29 am: Roger Sloan, Kevin Stadler, Geoff Ogilvy

9:40 am: Logan McCracken, Zecheng Dou, MJ Daffue

9:51 am: J.J. Killeen, Trevor Cone, Derek Lamely

10:02 am: Bobba Massa (a), Paul Haley II, Matti Schmid

1 pm: Sam Stevens, Brandon Wu, Jason Dufner

1:11 pm: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Jonathan Byrd

1:22 pm: Greg Chalmers, Kyle Stanley, Brice Garnett

1:33 pm: Tom Hoge, Seamus Power, Davis Riley

1:44 pm: Jason Day, K.H. Lee, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Richard S. Johnson, Si Woo Kim

2:06 pm: Davis Thompson, Will Gordon, Zac Blair

2:17 pm: Maverick McNealy, Ryan Armour, Dylan Frittelli

2:28 pm: Justin Lower, Ricky Barnes, Jimmy Walker

2:39 pm: Tyson Alexander, Cody Gribble, Jonas Blixt

2:50 pm: Pierceson Coody, Trevor Werbylo, Aaron Rai

3:01 pm: Mac Meissner, Harrison Endycott, Carson Young

3:12 pm: William Knauth (a), Harry Hall, Michael Gligic

Hole 10

7:50 am: Sangmoon Bae, Aaron Baddeley, C.T. Pan

8:01 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Scott Brown, Ryan Moore

8:12 am: Andrew Novak, Doug Ghim, Matthew NeSmith

8:23 am: Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes

8:34 am: Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim

8:45 am: Scott Stallings, Aaron Wise, Matt Kuchar

8:56 am: Austin Smotherman, Adam Hadwin, Sung Kang

9:07 am: Brian Stuard, Kevin Chappell, Michael Kim

9:18 am: Kelly Kraft, Adam Schenk, Wesley Bryan

9:29 am: Justin Suh, Chesson Hadley, William McGirt

9:40 am: Parker Coody, Augusto Nunez, Tano Goya

9:51 am: David Micheluzzi, Brent Grant, Scott Harrington

10:02 am: Jeffrey Kang, Carl Yuan, Kevin Roy

1 pm: Max McGreevy, Doc Redman, Scott Piercy

1:11 pm: Joseph Bramlett, Sean O’Hair, Ryan Palmer

1:22 pm: Harry Higgs, Ben Crane, Russell Knox

1:33 pm: Jim Herman, Martin Laird, Garrick Higgo

1:44 pm: Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry, Lucas Glover

1:55 pm: Robby Shelton, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Percy

2:06 pm: Derek Ernst, D.A. Points, Ted Potter, Jr.

2:17 pm: Byeong Hun An, D.J. Trahan, Fabian Gomez

2:28 pm: S.H. Kim, George McNeill, Martin Trainer

2:39 pm: Hank Lebioda, Bill Haas, Grayson Murray

2:50 pm: Kyle Westmoreland, Dylan Wu, Erik van Rooyen

3:01 pm: Taylor Bibbs, Ryan Gerard, Vincent Norrman

3:12 pm: Peter Kuest, Brandon Matthews, Austin Eckroat

