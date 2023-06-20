2023 BMW International Open field and top-ranked players explored

After the US Open 2023, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2023 BMW International Open. The European Tour event is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22, and conclude on the 25th, at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. The event will see a 156-player field competing for the $2.18 million prize purse.

The BMW International Open will be headlined by Adrian Meronk. Interestingly, he’ll be the only top 50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) ranked player on the field this weekend. Other notable names at the event will include the likes of Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal, and Luke Donald, among others.

The European tournament will be the 26th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

2023 BMW International Open field

Here are the top 50-ranked players in the BMW International Open field:

50. Adrian Meronk

Here is the complete field for the BMW International Open:

Thomas Aiken

Anton Albers

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Jonas Baumgartner

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Alex Cejka

Filippo Celli

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Jannik De Bruyn

Alejandro Del Rey

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Oj Farrell

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Marc Hammer

Chase Hanna

Sebastian Heisele

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Michael Hirmer

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Invite

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Takumi Kanaya

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Tom Mckibbin

Philipp Mejow

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Pierre Pineau

Garrick Porteous

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Thomas Rosenmueller

Rasmus Rosin

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Borja Virto

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Tim Wiedemeyer

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2023 BMW International Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes