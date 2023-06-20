2023 BMW International Open field and top-ranked players explored

After the US Open 2023, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2023 BMW International Open. The European Tour event is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22, and conclude on the 25th, at the Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. The event will see a 156-player field competing for the $2.18 million prize purse.
The BMW International Open will be headlined by Adrian Meronk. Interestingly, he’ll be the only top 50 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) ranked player on the field this weekend. Other notable names at the event will include the likes of Victor Perez, Pablo Larrazabal, and Luke Donald, among others.
The European tournament will be the 26th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
2023 BMW International Open field
Here are the top 50-ranked players in the BMW International Open field:
- 50. Adrian Meronk
Here is the complete field for the BMW International Open:
- Thomas Aiken
- Anton Albers
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Jonas Baumgartner
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Alex Cejka
- Filippo Celli
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Oj Farrell
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Marc Hammer
- Chase Hanna
- Sebastian Heisele
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Michael Hirmer
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Invite
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Takumi Kanaya
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Philipp Mejow
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Pierre Pineau
- Garrick Porteous
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Rasmus Rosin
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Borja Virto
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Tim Wiedemeyer
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2023 BMW International Open, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.