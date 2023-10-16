2023 BMW Ladies Championship field and players rankings explored

The BMW Ladies Championship is the upcoming flagship event of the LPGA Tour fall Asian Swing. The Tour will be moving to Asia for upcoming tournaments and the field is set at the Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-Do, Republic of Korea.

The BMW Championship is the only tournament that will be played in Korea and it is fairly new compared to other events from the same tour. The event is set to have a star-studded lineup where the best women golfers will be participating for the $2.2 million purse.

A total of 39 golfers from the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings will be in attendance, making this event one of the most prominent in the Asian division. The field will be headlined by prominent golfers like Lydia Ko, Jiyai Shin and So Yeon Ryu.

Interestingly, the field will accomodate 78 players and there won't be any qualifiers for the event. Below is the list of Top 30 players in the field for the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship:

1 - Lilia Vu

2 - Ruoning Yin

3 - Jin Young Ko

4 - Nelly Korda

5 - Celine Boutier

6 - Hyo-Joo Kim

7 - Minjee Lee

10 - Allisen Corpuz

11 - Brooke Henderson

12 - Lydia Ko

13 - Atthaya Thitikul

14 - Megan Khang

15 - Linn Grant

16 - Jiyai Shin

17 - Nasa Hataoka

18 - Georgia Hall

20 - Ashleigh Buhai

21 - Ayaka Furue

22 - Hannah Green

24 - Yuka Saso

26 - In Gee Chun

27 - Hae Ran Ryu

30 - Carlota Ciganda

Atthaya Thitikul is a strong favourite to win the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship

Although there are many big-name golfers like Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu featuring in the BMW Ladies Championship, it is Atthaya Thitikul who is regarded as the strong favourite according to betting odds and speculation. The Thai professional golfer currently holds +1000 odds to win the tournament.

Following her, Hyo Joo Kim has a strong claim to glory with +1100 odds. However, prominent golfers like Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda and Celine Boutier also cannot be ignored and have always performed well in an LPGA Tour event.