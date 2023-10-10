2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field and players rankings explored

The LPGA Tour will move to Shanghai this week for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, which is set to begin on Wednesday, October 11, at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. This marks the event's return after not being played since 2019.

The 81-player field at Qizhong Garden Golf Club will feature some of the top-ranked players, including Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, and the emerging country star, Ruoning Yin. Danielle Kang, a two-time defending champion in Shanghai, will be looking to secure a hat trick. In 2019, she defended her title, beating Jessica Korda by a single-stroke difference.

18 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field in Shanghai, vying for a $2.1 million purse.

Here's a look at the top-ranked players competing in the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2023 (rankings written in the brackets):

Lilia Vu (1)

Ruoning Yin (2)

Minjee Lee (6)

Lydia Ko (10)

Xiyu Lin (12)

Nasa Hataoka (17)

Hae Ran Ryu (28)

Carlota Ciganda (30)

Hye Jin Choi (32)

Rose Zhang (33)

Angel Yin (34)

Danielle Kang (36)

Andrea Lee (39)

Anna Nordqvist (40)

A Lim Kim (42)

Sei Young Kim (45)

Gaby Lopez (46)

Madelene Sagstrom (47)

Here's the complete field of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2023:

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Danlin Cai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Lauren Coughlin

Olivia Cowan

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Lindy Duncan

Maria Fassi

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yuai Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Minami Katsu

Grace Kim

Lim Kim

Sei-Young Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Lydia Ko

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Lucy Li

Shuying Li

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Yan Liu

Wenbo Liu

Yujie Liu

Ruixin Liu

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Zixin Ni

Yuna Nishimura

Anna Nordqvist

Yanhong Pan

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Paula Reto

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuting Shi

Yuli Shi

Hinako Shibuno

Maja Stark

Linnea Strom

Xiang Sui

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Lilia Vu

Zixuan Wang

Miranda Wang

Xizihan Wang

Chanettee Wannasaen

Amy Wu

Ruoning Yin

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Arpichaya Yubol

Rose Zhang

Weiwei Zhang

Buick LPGA Shanghai streaming and telecast details explored

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will be played from Wednesday, October 11 to Saturday, October 14 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on all four days. Fans can also stream the event on Peacock.

Fans outside the US can visit LPGA.com to check the broadcast details of the LPGA Tour event in their region.

Here's a look at the telecast details of the Buick LPGA Shanghai:

Wednesday, October 11

Round 1: 11 pm - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Thursday, October 12

Round 2: 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, October 13

Round 3: 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, October 14

Round 4: 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)