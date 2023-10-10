2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai field and players rankings explored

The LPGA Tour will move to Shanghai this week for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, which is set to begin on Wednesday, October 11, at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. This marks the event's return after not being played since 2019.
The 81-player field at Qizhong Garden Golf Club will feature some of the top-ranked players, including Lilia Vu, Minjee Lee, and the emerging country star, Ruoning Yin. Danielle Kang, a two-time defending champion in Shanghai, will be looking to secure a hat trick. In 2019, she defended her title, beating Jessica Korda by a single-stroke difference.
18 of the top 50 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field in Shanghai, vying for a $2.1 million purse.
Here's a look at the top-ranked players competing in the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2023 (rankings written in the brackets):
- Lilia Vu (1)
- Ruoning Yin (2)
- Minjee Lee (6)
- Lydia Ko (10)
- Xiyu Lin (12)
- Nasa Hataoka (17)
- Hae Ran Ryu (28)
- Carlota Ciganda (30)
- Hye Jin Choi (32)
- Rose Zhang (33)
- Angel Yin (34)
- Danielle Kang (36)
- Andrea Lee (39)
- Anna Nordqvist (40)
- A Lim Kim (42)
- Sei Young Kim (45)
- Gaby Lopez (46)
- Madelene Sagstrom (47)
Here's the complete field of the Buick LPGA Shanghai 2023:
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Danlin Cai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Lauren Coughlin
- Olivia Cowan
- Karis Davidson
- Perrine Delacour
- Lindy Duncan
- Maria Fassi
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yuai Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Grace Kim
- Lim Kim
- Sei-Young Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Lydia Ko
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Lucy Li
- Shuying Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Yan Liu
- Wenbo Liu
- Yujie Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Zixin Ni
- Yuna Nishimura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Yanhong Pan
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Paula Reto
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Yuting Shi
- Yuli Shi
- Hinako Shibuno
- Maja Stark
- Linnea Strom
- Xiang Sui
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Lilia Vu
- Zixuan Wang
- Miranda Wang
- Xizihan Wang
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Amy Wu
- Ruoning Yin
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Rose Zhang
- Weiwei Zhang
Buick LPGA Shanghai streaming and telecast details explored
The Buick LPGA Shanghai will be played from Wednesday, October 11 to Saturday, October 14 at Qizhong Garden Golf Club. The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on all four days. Fans can also stream the event on Peacock.
Fans outside the US can visit LPGA.com to check the broadcast details of the LPGA Tour event in their region.
Here's a look at the telecast details of the Buick LPGA Shanghai:
Wednesday, October 11
Round 1: 11 pm - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Thursday, October 12
Round 2: 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday, October 13
Round 3: 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday, October 14
Round 4: 11 am - 4 am (Golf Channel/Peacock)