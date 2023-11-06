2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $6.5 million purse.
The field for the sixth tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule will be headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Akshay Bhatia and more. In total, the event will have two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
Being played in its originally intended slot in the PGA Tour schedule, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will have several Tour regulars compete for their 2024 Tour status and others trying to improve their position for the first two Signature events of 2024.
2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field
Lucas Glover, 31st in OWGR, is the highest-ranked player on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship field. Adam Scott is the only other top-50 OWGR-ranked player on the event’s field.
Interestingly, last week’s World Wide Technology Championship winner Erik van Rooyen will also be present on the field. Akshay Bhatia and Stewart Cink are other names to llok out for in Bermuda.
Top 50 players in 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field
- 31 - Lucas Glover
- 45 - Adam Scott
Here is the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship field:
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Sam Bennett
- Oliver Betschart
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Jonas Blixt
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- George Bryan
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Trevor Cone
- Martin Contini
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Danny Guise
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Chase Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Greg Koch
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- S.Y. Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Jeff Overton
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Scott Roy
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Michael Sims
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Kyle Stanley
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Eric West
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Kyle Wilshire
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Andy Zhang
More details on the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.