2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field and player rankings explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. The four-day event will see a 132-player field compete for the $6.5 million purse.

The field for the sixth tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule will be headlined by the likes of Lucas Glover, Adam Scott, Akshay Bhatia and more. In total, the event will have two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Being played in its originally intended slot in the PGA Tour schedule, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will have several Tour regulars compete for their 2024 Tour status and others trying to improve their position for the first two Signature events of 2024.

Expand Tweet

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

Lucas Glover, 31st in OWGR, is the highest-ranked player on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship field. Adam Scott is the only other top-50 OWGR-ranked player on the event’s field.

Interestingly, last week’s World Wide Technology Championship winner Erik van Rooyen will also be present on the field. Akshay Bhatia and Stewart Cink are other names to llok out for in Bermuda.

Expand Tweet

Top 50 players in 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field

31 - Lucas Glover

45 - Adam Scott

Here is the complete Butterfield Bermuda Championship field:

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Sam Bennett

Oliver Betschart

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Jonas Blixt

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

George Bryan

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Trevor Cone

Martin Contini

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Danny Guise

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Chase Johnson

Sung Kang

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Greg Koch

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

S.Y. Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Jeff Overton

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Ted Potter, Jr.

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Scott Roy

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Michael Sims

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Kyle Stanley

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Eric West

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Kyle Wilshire

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Andy Zhang

More details on the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.