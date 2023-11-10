2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Friday Round 2 tee times 

Day 1 of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship ended with Alex Norén leading. The Swedish golfer shot 11 birdies en route to his 10-under 61, taking a two-shot lead over Vince Whaley, D.J. Trahan, Robert Garrigus, and Dylan Wu sharing a four-way tie. Round 1 of the competition was suspended due to darkness at 4:31 pm ET on Thursday (November 9).

Play will resume on Friday at 6:45 am ET. Meanwhile, the second round of the Bermuda Championship will begin as scheduled. The first tee of the second day will be taken by the pairing of Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler and Arjun Atwal at 5:55 am ET. Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith and Zecheng Dou will follow suit at 6:06 am ET.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 2 tee times

104 of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship's 132 players were under par when the play was suspended on Thursday. All golfers will resume play on Friday. Event leader Alex Noren will resume his schedule at 10:52 am ET alongside Patton Kizzire and Justin Lower. PGA Tour star Lucas Glover will follow Noren at 11:03 am ET. He will take tee along with Davis Riley and Nick Hardy.

Here are the complete Friday tee times for the Bermuda Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

5:55 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, Arjun Atwal

6:06 am - Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith, Zecheng Dou

6:17 am - Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan

6:28 am - Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Andrew Landry

6:39 am - Russell Knox, Ricky Barnes, Harrison Endycott

6:50 am - Kyle Stanley, David Lipsky, Kevin Yu

7:01 am - D.A. Points, Cameron Percy, Paul Haley II

7:12 am - David Lingmerth, Derek Lamely, Brian Davis

7:23 am - Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Scott Roy

7:34 am - Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Roy, Chris Maker

7:45 am - Michael Sims, Andy Zhang, Oliver Betschart

10:30 am - Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft, Vince Whaley

10:41 am - C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt, David Heard

10:52 am - Patton Kizzire, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

11:03 am - Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

11:14 am - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas

11:25 am - Nick Watney, Hank Lebioda, Matthias Schwab

11:36 am - Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

11:47 am - Greg Chalmers, Ben Crane, Derek Ernst

11:58 am - Jason Dufner, S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair

12:09 pm - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Ryan Gerard

12:20 pm - Martin Contini, Chase Johnson, Greg Koch

10th tee

5:50 am - Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu

6:01 am - Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall

6:12 am - Brice Garnett, Andrew Novak, MJ Daffue

6:23 am - Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

6:34 am - Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd

6:45 am - Austin Cook, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

6:56 am - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman

7:07 am - Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander

7:18 am - Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

7:29 am - Trevor Cone, Peter Kuest, George Brian IV

7:40 am - Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Nick Dunlap

10:35 am - Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton, Kramer Hickok

10:46 am - Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson, Doug Ghim

10:57 am - Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., William McGirt

11:08 am - Stewart Cink, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

11:19 am - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt

11:30 am - Ryan Palmer, Fabian Gomez, Henrik Norlander

11:41 am - Jonathan Byrd, Robert Garrigus, Omar Uresti

11:52 am - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

12:03 pm - Scott Brown, George McNeill, Dylan Wu

12:14 pm - Michael Gligic, Brent Grant, Augusto Nunez

12:25 pm - Eric West, Kyle Wilshire, Denny Guise

Saturday tee times for the Bermuda Championship will be updated after Friday’s play.