2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9. The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule event, being held at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, will see a 132-player field compete for the $6.5 million purse.

The tournament, which will also have a loaded field of players looking to cement their status on the 2024 PGA Tour roster, will be headlined by the likes of Adam Scott, Lucas Glover and more. Interestingly, Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour champion, is the favorite to win this weekend.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds

Adam Scott comes into the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship as the 14-1 favorite. Coming off the back of an inconsistent run of form after finishing the regular season with a T7 at the Wyndham Championship, Scott will be eyeing nothing less than a win in Bermuda. Brendon Todd is close behind him on the odds list.

Todd comes into the Bermuda Championship weekend with 16-1 odds. Having earned exemptions into all Signature Events in 2024, the event’s first-ever champion will be eyeing a strong finish this weekend to climb to the top 50 of the OWGR, sitting currently in 55th. Lucas Herbert (18-1) and Thomas Detry (18-1) are others to look out for this weekend.

21-year-old American golfer Akshay Bhatia also holds strong odds. He comes into the event with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, Bhatia is also the PGA Tour’s power rankings topper for the event. Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the El Cardonal at Diamante, the young golfer will be one to watch out for in Bermuda.

Ben Griffin (22-1), Taylor Pendrith (22-1), Lucas Glover (22-1), Luke List (25-1) and Alex Noren (25-1) are other regular betting favorites, while Stewart Cink (40-1) is a longshot favorite

Below are the complete odds list for the 2023 Bermuda Championship:

Adam Scott +1400

Brendon Todd +1600

Lucas Herbert +1800

Akshay Bhatia +1800

Thomas Detry +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Lucas Glover +2200

Luke List +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Mackenzie Hughes +2800

Alex Smalley +2800

Ryan Palmer +3300

Nick Hardy +3500

Mark Hubbard +3500

Doug Ghim +3500

Davis Riley +4000

Stewart Cink +4000

Brandon Wu +5000

Kevin Yu +5500

Dylan Wu +5500

MJ Daffue +6000

Matti Schmid +6000

Kramer Hickok +6000

C.T. Pan +6000

Vince Whaley +6000

Peter Kuest +6000

Lanto Griffin +6500

Troy Merritt +7000

Justin Lower +7000

Zecheng Dou +7500

Ben Martin +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Russell Knox +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Adam Long +8000

Sam Bennett +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

Peter Malnati +9000

Carl Yuan +9000

Andrew Novak +9000

Martin Laird +9000

Austin Smotherman +9000

Ryan Moore +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Doc Redman +11000

Henrik Norlander +11000

Camilo Villegas +11000

Kelly Kraft +12000

Austin Cook +12000

Jimmy Walker +12000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Hank Lebioda +12000

S.Y. Noh +12000

Robert Streb +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Brent Grant +15000

More details on the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, including tee times, will be updated soon.