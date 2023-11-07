2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, November 9. The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule event, being held at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, will see a 132-player field compete for the $6.5 million purse.
The tournament, which will also have a loaded field of players looking to cement their status on the 2024 PGA Tour roster, will be headlined by the likes of Adam Scott, Lucas Glover and more. Interestingly, Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour champion, is the favorite to win this weekend.
2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds
Adam Scott comes into the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship as the 14-1 favorite. Coming off the back of an inconsistent run of form after finishing the regular season with a T7 at the Wyndham Championship, Scott will be eyeing nothing less than a win in Bermuda. Brendon Todd is close behind him on the odds list.
Todd comes into the Bermuda Championship weekend with 16-1 odds. Having earned exemptions into all Signature Events in 2024, the event’s first-ever champion will be eyeing a strong finish this weekend to climb to the top 50 of the OWGR, sitting currently in 55th. Lucas Herbert (18-1) and Thomas Detry (18-1) are others to look out for this weekend.
21-year-old American golfer Akshay Bhatia also holds strong odds. He comes into the event with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, Bhatia is also the PGA Tour’s power rankings topper for the event. Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the El Cardonal at Diamante, the young golfer will be one to watch out for in Bermuda.
Ben Griffin (22-1), Taylor Pendrith (22-1), Lucas Glover (22-1), Luke List (25-1) and Alex Noren (25-1) are other regular betting favorites, while Stewart Cink (40-1) is a longshot favorite
Below are the complete odds list for the 2023 Bermuda Championship:
- Adam Scott +1400
- Brendon Todd +1600
- Lucas Herbert +1800
- Akshay Bhatia +1800
- Thomas Detry +1800
- Ben Griffin +2200
- Taylor Pendrith +2200
- Lucas Glover +2200
- Luke List +2500
- Alex Noren +2500
- Mackenzie Hughes +2800
- Alex Smalley +2800
- Ryan Palmer +3300
- Nick Hardy +3500
- Mark Hubbard +3500
- Doug Ghim +3500
- Davis Riley +4000
- Stewart Cink +4000
- Brandon Wu +5000
- Kevin Yu +5500
- Dylan Wu +5500
- MJ Daffue +6000
- Matti Schmid +6000
- Kramer Hickok +6000
- C.T. Pan +6000
- Vince Whaley +6000
- Peter Kuest +6000
- Lanto Griffin +6500
- Troy Merritt +7000
- Justin Lower +7000
- Zecheng Dou +7500
- Ben Martin +8000
- David Lipsky +8000
- Russell Knox +8000
- Harry Hall +8000
- Adam Long +8000
- Sam Bennett +9000
- Patton Kizzire +9000
- Peter Malnati +9000
- Carl Yuan +9000
- Andrew Novak +9000
- Martin Laird +9000
- Austin Smotherman +9000
- Ryan Moore +10000
- Charley Hoffman +11000
- Doc Redman +11000
- Henrik Norlander +11000
- Camilo Villegas +11000
- Kelly Kraft +12000
- Austin Cook +12000
- Jimmy Walker +12000
- Nico Echavarria +12000
- Hank Lebioda +12000
- S.Y. Noh +12000
- Robert Streb +15000
- Ryan Gerard +15000
- Brice Garnett +15000
- Scott Piercy +15000
- Brent Grant +15000
