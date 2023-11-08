2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 1 tee times and pairing explored

The PGA Tour is back in Bermuda this week for the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The event is set to begin on Thursday, November 9, at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. The four-day tournament, which features a stacked 132-player field, will tee off at 5:55 am (Eastern Time).

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall schedule event in Bermuda has a $6.5 million prize purse. Golfers, including Tour regulars, will fight for the big prize and valuable points to cement their status on the 2024 PGA Tour roster. Players like Adam Scott, Lucas Glover and Akshay Bhatia will headline the field for the Bermuda Championship.

2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Round 1 tee times

Round 1 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship will tee off on Thursday at 5:55 am. The pairing of Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton and Kramer Hickok will take the first tee. The grouping of Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson and Doug Ghim will follow suit at 6:06 am. Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr. will take the first tee third William McGirt at 6:17 am.

One of the event favorites, Lucas Glover will start the campaign on the 10th tee at 6:23 am. He will tee off alongside Davis Riley and Nick Hardy. PGA Tour event’s power rankings topper Akshay Bhatia will follow the trio. He will take the first tee at 6:34 am alongside Luke List and Camilo Villegas.

Star name and Bermuda Championship field's top-ranked golfer, Adam Scott, will take tee at 11:03 am. He is grouped with Brian Gay and Ben Griffin.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for the Bermuda Championship:

1st tee

5:55 am - Jonas Blixt, Jeff Overton, Kramer Hickok

6:06 am - Kevin Tway, Richard S. Johnson, Doug Ghim

6:17 am - Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., William McGirt

6:28 am - Stewart Cink, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

6:39 am - Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Troy Merritt

6:50 am - Ryan Palmer, Fabian Gomez, Henrik Norlander

7:01 am - Jonathan Byrd, Robert Garrigus, Omar Uresti

7:12 am - Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang, Adam Long

7:23 am - Scott Brown, George McNeill, Dylan Wu

7:34 am - Michael Gligic, Brent Grant, Augusto Nunez

7:45 am - Eric West, Kyle Wilshire, Denny Guise

10:30 am - Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Brandon Wu

10:41 am - Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Harry Hall

10:52 am - Brice Garnett, Andrew Novak, MJ Daffue

11:03 am - Brian Gay, Adam Scott, Ben Griffin

11:14 am - Nico Echavarria, Lucas Herbert, Brendon Todd

11:25 am - Austin Cook, Doc Redman, Harry Higgs

11:36 am - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Austin Smotherman

11:47 am - Wesley Bryan, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander

11:58 am - Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

12:09 pm - Trevor Cone, Peter Kuest, George Brian IV

12:20 pm - Fred Biondi, Sam Bennett, Nick Dunlap

10th tee

5:50 am - Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft, Vince Whaley

6:01 am - C.T. Pan, Bo Van Pelt, David Heard

6:12 am - Patton Kizzire, Alex Noren, Justin Lower

6:23 am - Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

6:34 am - Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Camilo Villegas

6:45 am - Nick Watney, Hank Lebioda, Matthias Schwab

6:56 am - Chris Stroud, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

7:07 am - Greg Chalmers, Ben Crane, Derek Ernst

7:18 am - Jason Dufner, S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair

7:29 am - Scott Harrington, Tano Goya, Ryan Gerard

7:40 am - Martin Contini, Chase Johnson, Greg Koch

10:35 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Stadler, Arjun Atwal

10:46 am - Jimmy Walker, Taylor Pendrith, Zecheng Dou

10:57 am - Ryan Armour, Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan

11:08 am - Robert Streb, Jim Herman, Andrew Landry

11:19 am - Russell Knox, Ricky Barnes, Harrison Endycott

11:30 am - Kyle Stanley, David Lipsky, Kevin Yu

11:41 am - D.A. Points, Cameron Percy, Paul Haley II

11:52 am - David Lingmerth, Derek Lamely, Brian Davis

12:03 pm - Carl Yuan, Kyle Westmoreland, Scott Roy

12:14 pm - Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Roy, Chris Maker

12:25 pm - Michael Sims, Andy Zhang, Oliver Betschart

More details on the Bermuda Championship will be updated as the event progresses.