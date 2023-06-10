2023 Canadian Open: Leaderboard, highlights explored

China's Carl Yuan is the surprise solo leader after the second round of the Canadian Open. It was a day of many ups and downs, in which 75 golfers managed to make the cut.

Carl Yuan, a player who joined the PGA Tour just in 2023 and whose best result is having made the cut in seven of the 20 tournaments he has played, had an outstanding round at the Canadian Open's second round. He played for -5 (-9 overall) with seven birdies and two bogeys.

So far, it has been a very steady tournament for Yuan. The first round was also very solid for him (-4).

If we are talking about a dream round, it was Tyrrel Hatton's. He scored -8 this Friday at the Canadian Open (the best of the day) to advance 68 places to T2. Corey Conners and Aaron Rai remained among the leaders, although they dropped one place compared to Thursday.

The fourth occupant of second place is C.T. Pan, who posted the second-best round to climb 27 places and claim his place among the leaders.

The defending champion of the Canadian Open and most renowned golfer in the field, Rory McIlroy, had a much better day than Thursday by scoring -5. With this, he has an overall score of -6 and will start Saturday's round in T12, three strokes behind the leader.

A special mention for Michael Block, who was in the Canadian Open thanks to an exemption he received for his outstanding performance in the PGA Championship. Block had a rather poor first round (+7), so although he managed to improve his performance with a -3 on Friday, he failed to make the cut.

Canadian Open leaderboard

Below is the complete Canadian Open Leaderboard after the second round. All players who made the cut are included:

1 Carl Yuan -9

T2 Aaron Rai -8

T2 Tyrrell Hatton -8

T2 Corey Conners -8

T2 C.T. Pan -8

T6 Andrew Novak -7

T6 Brendon Todd -7

T6 Harry Higgs -7

T6 Justin Lower -7

T6 Jonathan Byrd -7

T6 Chesson Hadley -7

T12 S.H. Kim -6

T12 Nate Lashley -6

T12 Justin Rose -6

T12 Rory McIlroy -6

T12 Mark Hubbard -6

T17 Adam Hadwin -5

T17 Doug Ghim -5

T17 Peter Malnati -5

T17 Lee Hodges -5

T17 Roger Sloan -5

T17 S.Y. Noh -5

T23 Ted Potter, Jr. -4

T23 Harry Hall -4

T23 Wil Bateman -4

T23 Brandon Wu -4

T23 Garrick Higgo -4

T23 Tommy Fleetwood -4

T23 Harrison Endycott -4

T23 Peter Kuest -4

T23 Carson Young -4

T32 Callum Tarren -3

T32 Scott Brown -3

T32 Austin Smotherman -3

T32 Brian Gay -3

T32 Richy Werenski -3

T32 Shane Lowry -3

T32 Taylor Pendrith -3

T32 Sung Kang -3

T32 Dylan Wu -3

T32 Stuart Macdonald -3

T32 Patton Kizzire -3

T32 Matt Fitzpatrick -3

T32 Ludvig Aberg -3

T32 Lucas Glover -3

T32 Cody Gribble -3

T47 Matt Kuchar -2

T47 James Hahn -2

T47 Mike Weir -2

T47 Will Gordon -2

T47 Sam Bennett -2

T47 Cameron Percy -2

T47 Eric Cole -2

T47 Andrew Landry -2

T47 Nick Taylor -2

T47 Greyson Sigg -2

T47 Scott Piercy -2

T47 Vince Whaley -2

T47 MJ Daffue -2

T60 Alex Smalley -1

T60 Sahith Theegala -1

T60 Cameron Young -1

T60 Michael Kim -1

T60 Ryan Moore -1

T60 Akshay Bhatia -1

T60 Brent Grant -1

T60 Trevor Cone -1

T60 Adam Long -1

T60 Henrik Norlander -1

T60 Brice Garnett -1

T60 Chez Reavie -1

T60 Bill Haas -1

T60 Jason Dufner -1

T60 Martin Trainer -1

T60 Ryan Gerard -1

Poll : 0 votes