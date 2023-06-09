2023 Canadian Open after day 1: Leaderboard and highlights explored

The first day of the Canadian Open closed with a four-way tie for first place. It was a high-quality first round, in which more than half of the field played for par or better. The leaders signed their respective cards with an excellent -5.

Local star Corey Conners was one of four leading the field at the Canadian Open. Conners had a bogey-free round with five birdies.

Quite the opposite was the case for Aaron Rai, another one of the leaders of the Canadian Open, who was able to recover from a double bogey and two consecutive bogeys on holes 3, 4 and 5. In fact, the recovery may mark one of the most spectacular comebacks for a round, with eight birdies from hole 7 to turn a +3 into a -5.

Justin Lower will also open tomorrow's round at the Canadian Open, sharing the top of the leaderboard. Lower literally stormed to the top with his last shot of the day, carding a spectacular eagle on the 18th hole (par 5).

The fourth leader is Chesson Hadley, who exhibited a steady performance throughout the round. He made seven birdies against only two bogeys.

The defending champion of the Canadian Open and main name of this edition's field, Rory McIlroy, registered -1, a score that keeps him in competition although somewhat distant from the leaders.

The performance of rookie Ludvig Aberg (-3), who just obtained his PGA Tour membership a few days ago, stands out at the Canadian Open. Aberg is one of the great promises of world golf, with a stellar career in college golf and in amateur circuits.

Canadian Open full leaderboard

Ludvig Aberg at the RBC Canadian Open - Round One

Here is the complete leaderboard of the Canadian Open after the first round:

T1 Aaron Rai -5

T1 Justin Lower -5

T1 Corey Conners -5

T1 Chesson Hadley -5

T5 Jonathan Byrd -4

T5 Brice Garnett -4

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -4

T5 Mark Hubbard -4

T5 Ryan Gerard -4

T5 Brendon Todd -4

T5 S.H. Kim -4

T5 Will Gordon -4

T5 Carl Yuan -4

T14 Eric Cole -3

T14 Justin Rose -3

T14 Ludvig Aberg -3

T14 Lucas Glover -3

T14 Roger Sloan -3

T14 Cody Gribble -3

T14 Callum Tarren -3

T14 Andrew Novak -3

T14 Mackenzie Hughes -3

T14 Richy Werenski -3

T14 Taylor Pendrith -3

T14 James Hahn -3

T14 Ryan Moore -3

T14 Harry Hall -3

T14 Akshay Bhatia -3

T29 Ryan Brehm -2

T29 Tommy Fleetwood -2

T29 C.T. Pan -2

T29 Peter Malnati -2

T29 Scott Piercy -2

T29 Russell Knox -2

T29 Nate Lashley -2

T36 Patton Kizzire -1

T36 Henrik Norlander -1

T36 Harry Higgs -1

T36 Brandon Wu -1

T36 Ryan Armour -1

T36 Rory McIlroy -1

T36 Garrick Higgo -1

T36 Martin Laird -1

T36 Bill Haas -1

T36 Greyson Sigg -1

T36 Martin Trainer -1

T36 Chris Stroud -1

T36 S.Y. Noh -1

T36 Matti Schmid -1

T36 Carson Young -1

T36 Ben Silverman -1

T36 Adrian Meronk -1

T36 Sean O'Hair -1

T36 Aaron Baddeley -1

T36 Kevin Chappell -1

T36 Austin Smotherman -1

T36 Tyson Alexander -1

T36 Kelly Kraft -1

T36 Matt Kuchar -1

T36 Brian Gay -1

T36 Adam Hadwin -1

T36 Cameron Young -1

T36 Doug Ghim -1

T36 Dylan Wu -1

T36 Brent Grant -1

T36 Trevor Cone -1

T36 Jake Knapp -1

T36 Sam Bennett -1

T69 Tyrrell Hatton E

T69 Chez Reavie E

T69 Doc Redman E

T69 Lee Hodges E

T69 David Lingmerth E

T69 Harrison Endycott E

T69 Peter Kuest E

T69 Tyler Duncan E

T69 Keith Mitchell E

T69 Shane Lowry E

T69 Mike Weir E

T69 Michael Kim E

T69 Kevin Stadler E

T69 Vincent Norrman E

T69 Aaron Cockerill E

T84 Aaron Wise +1

T84 Andrew Landry +1

T84 Jason Dufner +1

T84 Vince Whaley +1

T84 Ben Crane +1

T84 MJ Daffue +1

T84 Drew Nesbitt +1

T84 Étienne Papineau +1

T84 Johnny Travale +1

T84 Scott Brown +1

T84 Alex Smalley +1

T84 Wesley Bryan +1

T84 Sam Burns +1

T84 Sahith Theegala +1

T84 Adam Svensson +1

T84 Cameron Champ +1

T84 Kevin Tway +1

T84 Sung Kang +1

T84 Ted Potter, Jr. +1

T84 Matthias Schwab +1

T84 Kramer Hickok +1

T84 David Carey +1

T106 Derek Ernst +2

T106 Adam Long +2

T106 Ben Martin +2

T106 Grayson Murray +2

T106 Brandon Matthews +2

T106 George McNeill +2

T106 Geoff Ogilvy +2

T106 Robby Shelton +2

T106 Austin Cook +2

T106 Paul Haley II +2

T106 Nicolai Hojgaard +2

T106 Kyle Westmoreland +2

T106 Stuart Macdonald +2

T119 Camilo Villegas +3

T119 Cameron Percy +3

T119 Nick Taylor +3

T119 Michael Gligic +3

T119 Sangmoon Bae +3

T119 David Lipsky +3

T119 Maverick McNealy +3

T119 Robert Streb +3

T119 Augusto Núñez +3

T119 Kevin Roy +3

T119 Trevor Werbylo +3

T119 Zecheng Dou +3

T119 Michael Thorbjornsen +3

T119 Ryan Hall +3

T119 Wil Bateman +3

T134 Kyle Stanley +4

T134 Ricky Barnes +4

T134 Erik van Rooyen +4

T134 Omar Uresti +4

T134 David Hearn +4

T134 Scott Harrington +4

T134 Derek Lamely +4

T134 Brian Stuard +4

T134 Tommy Gainey +4

T134 Myles Creighton +4

T144 Hank Lebioda +5

T144 Lanto Griffin +5

T144 Taylor Durham +5

T144 Chad Ramey +5

T144 Michael Block +5

T149 William McGirt +6

T149 Jim Herman +6

T151 Max McGreevy +7

T151 Luis Carrera +7

T151 Brandt Snedeker +7

154 Nick Watney +8

155 Sebastian Szirmak +9

156 Daniel Kim +10

