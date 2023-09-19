2023 Cazoo Open de France: Schedule, prize purse, venue and more

Open De France is a European Tour golf tournament, which is sponsored by Cazoo. The tournament usually takes place in September and is one of the oldest competitions on the European Tour.
Open De Frace started in 1906, with Arnaud Massy winning the first edition of the event. He defended the title in 1907 before John Henry Taylor won the tournament for the next two years.
It was not held from 1915 to 1919 due to World War I and then from 1940 to 1945 due to World War II. The tournament was initially called Open de Frace before being renamed to Frech Open in 1971.
It was called Paco Rabanne Open de France and then was named Peugeot Open de France from 1984 to 1998. The event was sponsored by HNA from 2017 to 2018 and then Amundi in 2019 before finally Cazoo became the official sponsor in 2022.
2023 Cazoo Open de France schedule
The 2023 Cazoo Open De France will take place from September 21 and will have its final round on September 24.
Here is the schedule of the Open De France:
Round 1
- Date: September 21
- Day: Thursday
Round 2
- Date: September 22
- Day: Friday
Round 3
- Date: September 23
- Day: Saturday
Round 4
- Date: September 24
- Day: Sunday
2023 Cazoo Open de France prize money
The 2023 Cazoo Open de France has a purse of $3.25 million with the winner receiving a check of $552,500.
Here are the prize money payouts of the tournament:
- 1 $552,500
- 2 $357,500
- 3 $203,450
- 4 $162,500
- 5 $137,800
- 6 $113,750
- 7 $97,500
- 8 $81,250
- 9 $72,800
- 10 $65,000
- 11 $59,800
- 12 $55,900
- 13 $52,325
- 14 $49,725
- 15 $47,775
- 16 $45,825
- 17 $43,875
- 18 $41,925
- 19 $40,300
- 20 $39,000
- 21 $37,700
- 22 $36,725
- 23 $35,750
- 24 $34,775
- 25 $33,800
- 26 $32,825
- 27 $31,850
- 28 $30,875
- 29 $29,900
- 30 $28,925
- 31 $27,950
- 32 $26,975
- 33 $26,000
- 34 $25,025
- 35 $24,050
- 36 $23,075
- 37 $22,425
- 38 $21,775
- 39 $21,125
- 40 $20,475
- 41 $19,825
- 42 $19,175
- 43 $18,525
- 44 $17,875
- 45 $17,225
- 46 $16,575
- 47 $15,925
- 48 $15,275
- 49 $14,625
- 50 $13,975
- 51 $13,325
- 52 $12,675
- 53 $12,025
- 54 $11,375
- 55 $11,050
- 56 $10,725
- 57 $10,400
- 58 $10,075
- 59 $9,750
- 60 $9,425
- 61 $9,100
- 62 $8,775
- 63 $8,450
- 64 $8,125
- 65 $7,800
2023 Cazoo Open de France venue
This year's tournament will take place at Le Golf National Golf Course. It's an 18-hole golf course in France that was designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge.
The golf course was established in 1990 and it is best known for hosting tournaments including the 1994 Elsehower Tower and 2018 Ryder Cup.