2023 Cazoo Open de France: Schedule, prize purse, venue and more

Open De France is a European Tour golf tournament, which is sponsored by Cazoo. The tournament usually takes place in September and is one of the oldest competitions on the European Tour.

Open De Frace started in 1906, with Arnaud Massy winning the first edition of the event. He defended the title in 1907 before John Henry Taylor won the tournament for the next two years.

It was not held from 1915 to 1919 due to World War I and then from 1940 to 1945 due to World War II. The tournament was initially called Open de Frace before being renamed to Frech Open in 1971.

It was called Paco Rabanne Open de France and then was named Peugeot Open de France from 1984 to 1998. The event was sponsored by HNA from 2017 to 2018 and then Amundi in 2019 before finally Cazoo became the official sponsor in 2022.

2023 Cazoo Open de France schedule

The 2023 Cazoo Open De France will take place from September 21 and will have its final round on September 24.

Here is the schedule of the Open De France:

Round 1

Date: September 21

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: September 22

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: September 23

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: September 24

Day: Sunday

2023 Cazoo Open de France prize money

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France has a purse of $3.25 million with the winner receiving a check of $552,500.

Here are the prize money payouts of the tournament:

1 $552,500

2 $357,500

3 $203,450

4 $162,500

5 $137,800

6 $113,750

7 $97,500

8 $81,250

9 $72,800

10 $65,000

11 $59,800

12 $55,900

13 $52,325

14 $49,725

15 $47,775

16 $45,825

17 $43,875

18 $41,925

19 $40,300

20 $39,000

21 $37,700

22 $36,725

23 $35,750

24 $34,775

25 $33,800

26 $32,825

27 $31,850

28 $30,875

29 $29,900

30 $28,925

31 $27,950

32 $26,975

33 $26,000

34 $25,025

35 $24,050

36 $23,075

37 $22,425

38 $21,775

39 $21,125

40 $20,475

41 $19,825

42 $19,175

43 $18,525

44 $17,875

45 $17,225

46 $16,575

47 $15,925

48 $15,275

49 $14,625

50 $13,975

51 $13,325

52 $12,675

53 $12,025

54 $11,375

55 $11,050

56 $10,725

57 $10,400

58 $10,075

59 $9,750

60 $9,425

61 $9,100

62 $8,775

63 $8,450

64 $8,125

65 $7,800

2023 Cazoo Open de France venue

This year's tournament will take place at Le Golf National Golf Course. It's an 18-hole golf course in France that was designed by Hubert Chesneau and Robert Von Hagge.

The golf course was established in 1990 and it is best known for hosting tournaments including the 1994 Elsehower Tower and 2018 Ryder Cup.