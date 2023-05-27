2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Day 3 weather forecast explored

The first two rounds of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge are over without any obstacles from the weather. Unlike last week's PGA Championship at Oak Hill, the conditions at Fort Worth are much better and are expected to remain the same for the weekend as well.

The frost delay, rain, and cold weather had an impact on the PGA Championship last week. Nevertheless, it seems like Colonial will be safe from any of this.

The maximum temperature in Fort Worth is expected to be up to 84 °F, and the minimum temperature is predicted to be as low as 67 °F. As per weather.com, there are fewer to no chances of rain. The winds are expected to blow at 5–10 mph.

Will it rain on Day 4 of the Charles Schwab Challenge?

The fourth and final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is expected to go smoothly with favorable playing conditions on Sunday, May 28. The maximum temperature is expected to be 86 degrees, with the sky being cloudy for most of the day.

The chances of showers are 30 percent after 1 pm with thunderstorms and winds blowing at 5-10 mph.

When will the Charles Schwab Challenge resume on Saturday?

Harry Hall has a three-stroke lead over Harris English after playing 36 holes. The 25-year-old Englishman carded 66 on Saturday to consolidate his first-round lead. English also shot a 66 on the second day at Colonial Golf Club to remain in the second spot, followed by Emiliano Grillo of Argentina, who jumped four spots after carding a low 65 on Friday.

Some big names like Jordan Spieth, Sam Ryder, and Tommy Fleetwood failed to make it to the final two days of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The moving day of the Charles Schwab Challenge will begin at 7:50 am ET with Aaron Baddeley and Vincent Norman teeing off first.

Here are the tee time details for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

7:50 am: Aaron Baddeley, Vincent Norman

8:00 am: Cameron Champ, Maverick McNealy

8:10 am: Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel

8:20 am: Russell Knox, Alex Smalley

8:30 am: Stephan Jaeger, Matthias Schwab

8:40 am: Beau Hossler, Paul Haley II

8:50 am: Joel Dahmen, Kurt Kitayama

9:00 am: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

9:10 am: Austin Smotherman, Brendon Todd

9:20 am: Luke Donald, Collin Morikawa

9:30 am: Jimmy Walker, Luke List

9:40 am: Will Gordon, Erik Compton

9:55 am: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Rodgers

10:05 am: J.J. Spaun, Brain Harman

10:15 am: Kramer Hickok, Russell Henley

10:25 am: Matt NeSmith, Zecheng Dou

10:35 am: Aaron Rai, Viktor Hovland

10:45 am: Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry

10:55 am: Justin Lower, Michael Kim

11:05 am: Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:15 am: Patton Kizzire, Justin Suh

11:25 am: Mark Hubbard, Ben Martin

11:35 am: Sam Stevens, Cody Gribble

11:45 am: Sam Burns, K.H. Lee

12:00 pm: Si Woo Kim, Chad Ramey

12:10 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Alex Noren

12:20 pm: Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman

12:30 pm: David Lipsky, Chez Reavie

12:40 pm: Max Homa, Peter Malnati

12:50 pm: Andrew Putnam, Lee Hodges

1:00 pm: Justin Rose, Ben Griffin

1:10 pm: Austin Eckroat, Carson Young

1:20 pm: Andrew Novak, Scottie Scheffler

1:30 pm: Robby Shelton, Byeong Hun An

1:40 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

1:50 pm: Harry Hall, Harris English

