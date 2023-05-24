2023 Charles Schwab challenge expert picks, sleepers, and more explored

After an action-packed weekend at the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour is back this weekend for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament will be held at the Colonial Country Club in Forth Worth, Texas, from May 25-28.

The renovated course will be ready to greet a rather strong field of golfers. Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and even fan favorite Michael Block will be at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Experts are expecting a win from Jordan Spieth at the Challenge. Spieth battled a wrist injury earlier this month but came back strong at the 2023 PGA Championship to finish T29.

According to Mike Glasscott, Golfbet contributor, and Ben Everill, Golfbet senior writer, on the PGA Tour:

"After missing the AT&T Byron Nelson, he'll want to pay back the Metroplex faithful. He's never missed in 10 tries and has a win (2016) and three seconds. Friendly confines to say the least just down the street from where he lives."

Exploring 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks ahead of the PGA tournament

Scottie Scheffler is another favorite (4-1) to win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. After finishing T2 at the PGA Championship, the World No. 1 will be looking for redemption and will want to win a tournament. As per Rob Bolton, Golfbet insider:

"Because the last stop (Memorial) of Segment 3 is a designated event, commitment to Colonial among PIP performers is proof of what it means to them. Ergo, I’m not going to overthink that there might be post-PGA letdowns, but I’m well-positioned with starts remaining on all but Scheffler, anyway."

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms First- and second-round tee times and groupings for the Charles Schwab Challenge First- and second-round tee times and groupings for the Charles Schwab Challenge https://t.co/9lrnHbN15i

The experts are torn about Collin Morikawa. While some believe that it is time he picked up a win, others feel like he will fade away this week. Even though he is placed as the fifth strongest in the field, his average performance this season means that few are expecting him to pick up a win here at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

According to expert Sia Nejad from SportsLine:

"I have no intention of betting on him [Collin Morikawa] to win the tournament."

Overall, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa make up the five strongest golfers on the field. Christiaan Bezuidenhout might just be a dark horse at the Challenge. Alongside Morikawa, Golf Digest's Rick Gehman, Andy Lack and others are also expecting 2022 winner Sam Burns to fade out during the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes